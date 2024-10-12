Halloween is coming up, which means that people will be stocking up on sweet treats in preparation for the long-held tradition of trick or treating. Understandably, no one would expect to see an A-List celebrity knock on their door, dressed up alongside a number of children — let alone one of the most popular musicians in the world.

But Rihanna may be trick or treating in a neighborhood near you, as she revealed her Halloween plans with her sons RZA and Riot Rose, and they are surprisingly normal.

© Getty Images Rihanna wore an oversized coat with her lingerie

Speaking to E! News, the Fenty billionaire said that she had "built up the nerve to do trick or treating at strangers' houses."

Even the interviewer couldn't believe this, asking the singer to explain: "Are you literally knocking on doors? Like you are knocking on doors with Riot and… Are you serious?"

Rihanna confirmed that she was indeed serious, as she was going all out this October for her two sons.

"I'm doing the whole thing," she revealed. "I'm actually going to learn to bake cookies because I want to make ghost cookies. If I get through that, I feel like I've won for October."

The interviewer explained that she was in awe watching Rihanna through motherhood, which she nodded to, saying: "Motherhood, wifehood-ish… Wife-ish hood, and just being a homebody, I love it. I love to be a homemaker."

Fans may have wondered if Rihanna's reference to being a wife meant that she and longtime partner A$AP Rocky, with whom she shares her two sons, have tied the knot, although no reports have confirmed their official marriage.

But the statement does confirm that she and the rapper are officially locked down with their family, as she continued: "I'm trying to build new traditions for our little family that we built."

As if it weren't clear that RiRi and Rocky were trying to make sure their kids have a normal upbringing, the fact the parents plan on taking their kids trick or treating should tell fans enough.

The rapper previously insisted that at the end of the day, their children were leading a relatively normal life. He insisted to Billboard: "They still human. They human beings."

Rocky recently opened up about his sons' different personalities to W Magazine, explaining which son was more like himself and who was more like Rihanna.

"I think RZA is going to keep to himself. He's an introvert. Riot's an extrovert — he's just like his mom. RZA is more like his dad, like me."