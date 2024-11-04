Steph McGovern surprises with rare snapshot of daughter

TV star Steph McGovern surprised fans at the weekend when she shared an ultra-rare snapshot of her daughter.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the broadcast journalist shared a glimpse inside her visit to the Whitehouse Farm Centre, which included a daring glide down a ginormous toboggan slide.

© Instagram Steph appeared to have a blast with her daughter

Amongst her photos, Steph, 42, included a snapshot of herself coasting down the slide while holding hands with her little one. The presenter appeared in her element, smiling broadly and dressed in a cosy coat and sturdy leather boots.

Elsewhere, the mother-of-one included a video of herself enjoying a solo slide which she hilariously captioned: "Ditched my daughter and went rogue."

© Instagram The presenter is a doting mother-of-one

Although Steph made sure to conceal her four-year-old daughter's face, she shared a glimpse of her adorable outfit peppered with purple hearts.

The presenter is notoriously private about her family life and has previously spoken about her decision to protect her loved one's identities.

Speaking on Suzi Ruffell's podcast, Out, Steph explained: "I just want to do my job and I know that my job comes under certain scrutiny, and profile. I just think that the less I talk about my private life, the less I can be asked about it."

© Instagram Steph welcomed her daughter in November 2019

The presenter and her mystery partner welcomed their tot back in November 2019. At the time, she announced their joyous news on Twitter, writing: "Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter!

"Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up. We’re all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife."

© Getty Images The star keeps details surrounding her family life under wraps

While Steph is seemingly relishing her role as a mother, she doesn't appear to be in a rush to expand her brood. During a chat with Woman & Home, she confessed: "I don't think more children are on the cards. It's a bit like the Strictly question.

"It feels like a no but I'm not going to say a definite no because you don't know."

This isn't the first time she's spoken about her family plans. Back in October, the star offered a two-word answer when quizzed about a family expansion.

To mark five years since giving birth, Steph, 42, shared three glamorous baby bump snapshots from her time at the TV Choice Awards in 2019.

"5 years ago… A few weeks before giving birth. Little did I know about the chaos, fun, tears, laughter + hardcore sleep deprivation waiting just around the corner," she noted in her caption.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Steph at the TV Choice Awards in 2019

She went on to say: "Ps. This is probably the healthiest I've ever been. The pregnancy sickness had just stopped. BTW who came up with the term 'morning sickness'?! It's all day and night!! There are still some smells I can't cope with because of it. Pure hell. But obvs worth it in the end. I think."

And when a follower quizzed: "Time for another!" the presenter was quick to reply: "Erm... no," followed by a laughing face emoji.