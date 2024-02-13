Exclusive: Steph McGovern shares 'upset' amid daughter's latest milestone

When Steph McGovern stepped onto the red carpet at the TV Choice Awards on Monday, the former Channel 4 star was all smiles – but she told HELLO! she's been through an upsetting time recently.

Speaking about her four-year-old daughter, who is at nursery school, Steph shared: "She had her first parents evening the other night, and I really struggled not to get upset. Not because they said anything bad, but because all you want is for your child to be happy and kind."

Steph went on to share that her little girl is set to start school in September, and she had a plan to coax her into her uniform.

© Getty Steph McGovern recently attended her daughter's first parents evening

"She's going to have to start wearing a uniform soon. I'm going to have to pretend to her it's a costume because she's obsessed with costumes."

The 41-year-old also gave a rare insight into how she and her partner, whom we know little about, will be spending Valentine's Day, sharing that they've actually already celebrated the most romantic day of the year.

"We always get in early to avoid the crowds, so we had a date night at the weekend which was really nice," Steph explained. "It was special, because when you've got a kid, it's really hard to have conversations that aren't just about domestic things, so we did that at the weekend."

Steph was quick to mention another important date in her family calendar – pancake day! "Making pancakes is the one thing in the kitchen that I am really good at," Steph joked. "I was practicing making them the other day, and I just couldn't eat them because I was so hot from making them!"

Here's hoping Steph's partner helps her with making them today, so they can both tuck in.

© Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock Steph McGovern shared how she's spending Valentine's Day

Ahead of her appearance on the red carpet at The TV Choice Awards, Steph shared a peek at her striking yellow suit on Instagram, with fans rushing to praise the star for her ensemble choice, though many also begged for her to return to TV screens, following the cancellation of Steph's Packed Lunch.

When we caught up with her on the red carpet, Steph was coy about her next career plans, but with her legions of loyal fans rooting for her, we have a feeling we'll be seeing her back on our screens soon!

