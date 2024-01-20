Steph McGovern makes very rare comment about private daughter during special outing

Steph McGovern has kept her private life out of the spotlight, welcoming a four-year-old daughter with an unknown partner and making sure to avoid making her daughter's identity public.

The Steph's Packed Lunch star also doesn't often talk about her young girl, but she made a reference to the youngster during the week as the mum-of-one visited a baby bank. Steph shared photos of herself with volunteers at the Leeds centre, which helps parents struggling with their finances look after their baby by providing free access to items like clothes or baby formula.

In a heartfelt caption to the centre, Steph penned: "It was an honour to visit @leedsbabybank and see the work they do to look after children in the local community. As the mam of a four-year-old girl, it was quite overwhelming to see how much care they take of the families most in need.

"People who have fled domestic violence or landed on tough times. The bank gets them back on their feet. If you want to know more about the baby banks near you have a look at the brilliant @baby_basics."

© Instagram Steph visited the centre in Leeds

Steph's followers were full of praise for the star as one said: " Well done Steph for reaching out to them and promoting," and a second added: "Amazing work, thanks @stephlunch for shining a light on these incredible people. Hope you’re well I miss my telly family."

A third posted: "Wonderful to raise awareness for a great cause. Thank you Steph," while a fourth said: "Thanks for the reminder. We have bags of stuff to drop off. Such a great cause," while many others shared their continued sadness following the cancellation of the star's Channel 4 show.

© Instagram Steph keeps her daughter's identity private

Explaining the decision to cancel the show, Channel 4 stated: "With audience habits changing quicker than ever, we have to make difficult decisions about which programmes to invest in to best drive our digital-first strategy and we have decided not to recommission Steph's Packed Lunch when its existing production contract ends in December 2023.

"We remain as committed as ever to our mission to help level up the TV industry outside London and to our 50% origination out-of-London target. We will be reinvesting the budget previously committed to Steph's Packed Lunch into other nations and regions productions."

© Instagram Steph's show was cancelled after three years on air

A former BBC star, Steph worked in financial journalism for years, and appeared regularly on BBC Breakfast, before landing her daytime show in 2020. As well as hosting Steph's Packed Lunch, the 41-year-old currently hosts the podcast The Rest Is Money alongside Robert Peston.

