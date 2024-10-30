Steph McGovern gives two-word response to fan comment about having second baby

TV presenter Steph McGovern took a trip down memory lane on Tuesday when she shared a series of wholesome baby bump photos from her pregnancy.

In a post shared to mark 5 years since giving birth, the star, 42, uploaded three glamorous throwback snapshots from her time at the TV Choice Awards in 2019.

The mother-of-one looked effortlessly stylish on the red carpet rocking a bump-gliding jumpsuit complete with a V-neckline and flared trousers. She teamed her chic garment with a pair of scarlet leather loafers and accessorised with a maximalist gold necklace.

She wore her cropped icy blonde locks in a sweeping style and accentuated her features with telescopic lashes and luscious red lipstick.

© Shutterstock The star is best known for presenting Steph's Packed Lunch and BBC Breakfast

Sharing a glimpse inside her pregnancy journey, Steph wrote in her caption: "5 years ago… A few weeks before giving birth. Little did I know about the chaos, fun, tears, laughter + hardcore sleep deprivation waiting just around the corner."

She went on to say: "Ps. This is probably the healthiest I've ever been. The pregnancy sickness had just stopped. BTW who came up with the term 'morning sickness'?! It's all day and night!! There are still some smells I can't cope with because of it. Pure hell. But obvs worth it in the end. I think.

"Pps. The jumpsuit I am wearing was nicked off my good mate @alexjonesthomson - my style queen."

© Instagram Steph keeps her family away from the spotlight

Fans and friends adored Steph's nostalgic post, with one writing: "You were absolutely blooming Steph, miss your show!" while a second remarked: "Gosh where has time gone and in those five years you have accomplished so much," and a third added: "Aww happy impending birthday to your little girl."

In the comments section, Steph also spoke about expanding her brood. When a follower quizzed: "Time for another!" the presenter was quick to reply: "Erm... no," followed by a laughing face emoji.

© Instagram The presenter is a doting mother-of-one

Steph shares her four-year-old daughter with her mystery partner who is thought to be a TV executive. They welcomed they bundle of joy in November 2019 and have so far managed to keep their daughter's name and identity a secret.

While Steph tends to keep details surrounding her family life under wraps, she very occasionally gushes about her partner. During a candid chat with Yours Magazine, the former Channel 5 star dished on the secret to her happy relationship.

"My partner and I have this brilliant rule where, if we're miffed about something, we have 24 hours in which to voice it," she explained. "It means we have some cracking rows, but we solve things fairly quickly."

© Instagram The star's home is ultra-swanky

Steph and her partner are raising their daughter in Yorkshire where they live in a colourful family home. Their property boasts a stunning open-plan kitchen and living room bursting with natural light, warm woods and duck egg blue accents.