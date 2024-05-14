Inside Barron Trump's lavish multi-millionaire life as teen prepares for new chapter

Donald Trump's last born, Barron Trump, may have been shielded from the public eye during his childhood, but behind closed doors, his life is nothing short of luxury.

The former POTUS's youngest son is gearing up for the next chapter in his life with his imminent graduation from high school.

But will Donald and Melania Trump's offspring maintain the opulence he's become accustomed to as he forges forward into adulthood?

Here's a look into his lavish lifestyle so far.

Billion-dollar-boy born 2006

Donald and Melania welcomed Barron - dubbed the billion-dollar-boy - in March 2006 only six months after they tied the knot.

He was the first child for the Slovenian-American model and the fifth for Donald, and the pregnancy came as a "surprise".

"At first he needed to take it in," Melania later told People, before adding that he was "happy" when the news had sunk in.

"I expected we were going to have children, so I wasn't totally surprised," Donald added. "But I was surprised by the speed of it. It happened very quickly."

A golden stroller

Nothing but the best for Barron! The couple were gifted all manner of expensive and eye-watering gifts from their rich and famous friends.

Who could forget when Ellen DeGeneres sent a gold stroller complete with its own chandelier?

"It's fun, it makes me laugh," Melania told People of the outrageous gift which was perfectly camouflaged against the gold walls of Trump Tower.

$100 million penthouse

As a child, Barron didn't just have a room dedicated to him, he had an entire floor of his parents' $100 million penthouse suite in the infamous Fifth Avenue building.

His dwelling was above his parents' bedroom and boasted an enormous nursery, packed with oversized cuddly toys, a kitchen, living room and quarters for his mom and the nannies.

When Melania launched her skin cream containing caviar in 2013, Barron was on the receiving end of Caviar Complex C6. "I put it on him from head to toe," Melania told ABC News, before insisting: "He likes it."

Living in the White House

Moving into the White House in 2017, Barron's own quarters were spectacular. It was reported that he had all of his favorite snacks and personal toiletries in his room when he arrived and he had anything he desired at his fingertips.

With a movie theatre, bowling alley, swimming pool and even a jogging track at the presidential home, Barron was never short of activities either.

Barron's costly education

And it wasn't only his home life that was luxurious, as Barron's education has been costly too.

He attended Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School in Upper West Side, NY. The year his dad took office, Barron offered up the ultimate field trip when he took his entire fifth-grade class to Washington DC and gave the 80 children a tour of the White House where they met his father.

His studies at St Andrew's in Maryland cost $50,000 a year and Oxbridge Academy in Florida, where he attended after Donald's presidency came to an end, has tuition fees of $38,000.

Hands-on parenting

In addition to all that money could buy, Barron has also been gifted a "full-time" mom. Melania has always said that her primary focus is being a mother insisting "I'm with him all the time".

The couple claim they avoided nannies when they could, with Melania adding: "I like to be hands-on. I think it's very important."

Donald agreed: "If you have too much help, you don't get to know your children."

Melania also stated that being a parent is "the most important job ever."