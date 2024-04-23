Barron Trump planning very different future to siblings - what will Donald Trump say?

Barron Trump recently finished high school and will graduate next month, meaning he's ready to embark on the next chapter of his life.

But it looks like the 18-year-old has an alternative path to his four siblings planned.

Barron is the only offspring of Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, but the former POTUS has four other children, Tiffany, 30, Eric, 40, Ivanka, 42, and Donald Trump Jr. 46 from his two previous marriages.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Barron Trump's personality dissected on PBD Podcast

While they have all followed suit by attending either the same university as their father or one with close ties to him, it appears that Barron might have other plans.

Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania was attended by Donald himself and Ivanka and Donald Jr. completed their education there too, with Tiffany getting her bachelor's at the Ivy League school.

Eric was successful at the highly prestigious institution of Georgetown where Tiffany also attained her Doctor of Law. Donald has strong connections with both establishments, however, they're reportedly not for Barron.

Barron reportedly has plans to attend NYU

The teen has New York University at the top of his list according to the Daily Beast, an institution with no ties to his dad.

Furthermore, it would mean he would be returning to his hometown from Florida. The school is also only three miles from Trump Tower where he was raised for the first decade of his life before moving to the White House.

© Getty Images Barron Trump alongside his parents Donald and Melania Trump and two of his half-siblings, Ivanka and Eric

Donald has often expressed his admiration for those who attend Ivy League schools, suggesting he may have been putting the squeeze on Barron to make the same choice.

Sure enough, in an interview in 2023 with Megyn Kelly, Donald said they were "looking at" Barron attending Wharton School.

He added: "Barron's very tall, about six-eight. And, he's a good kid. He's a good-looking kid. He's a great student, very good student."

© Photo: Getty Images Barron's sister Tiffany Trump

It certainly seems that Barron has bundles of confidence and would make a stand over his future if needed.

Recently Barron spoke about his father during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago and guests were blown away by his personality.

© Getty Images Donald Trump has five children

American entrepreneur, Patrick Bet-David, attended the event, along with Tom Ellsworth and actor and comedian Vincent Oshana.

They dissected what they witnessed on an episode of Patrick's PBD podcast when they recalled watching "Barron run dinner with stories, entertainment, everything," for 90 minutes straight.

"I've never seen Tom laugh this hard for an hour and a half," Patrick said.

© Getty Images Donald has high hopes for all of his children

Vincent added: "He's 18. He's witty, smart, hilarious. He was smart on politics. He’s like 'You know, everybody's always going to fight. There's left. There's right.'"

He also said Barron has "a good head on his shoulders."

At the time, he also brought up school and said that he can "shift colleges if his dad's job changes".

© Getty Images Donald says Barron is a 'good student'

As the deadline for committing to a school is now only weeks away, Barron's future will soon be secured.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.