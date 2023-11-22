Ben Affleck steps out with daughter and son as family with Jennifer Garner prepares for big change

Ben Affleck bonded with his two youngest children, Seraphina and Samuel, this week when he was spotted picking them up from a skateboarding session in Los Angeles.

The Batman actor was photographed chatting away to the kids he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The trio were engrossed in conversation as they prepared to leave the venue.

The kids twinned in matching green t-shirts and Seraphina, 14, still sported the kneepads needed for the sport.

WATCH: Jennifer Garner opens up about parenting teenagers

Missing was their older sibling, Violet, who is preparing for a milestone moment in her life.On December 1, the 17-year-old will officially become an adult as she'll ring in her 18th birthday.

This is her last year at school before she will likely head to college. Jennifer offered up some lighthearted words of advice for freshmans in a piece for the New York Times in which she said: "Don’t take other people’s Adderall. Granola bars have a lot of sugar. The stamp goes in the upper right-hand corner of the envelope."

Violet is the first of their children to reach adulthood and potentially fly the nest next year.

© Getty Jennifer and Violet looked identical while attending a state dinner honoring Emmanuel Macron

The teen has kept herself out of the spotlight during her childhood but last year she made a rare and striking appearance with her mom at the state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron, on her birthday.

Fans were blown away with how much she looks like her famous mom and she towered over her too.

© Getty Images Jennifer also shares son Samuel, 11, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck

Violet - who often still opts to wear a face mask - dressed in a Carolina Herrera dress with heart prints, which she teamed with a pair of red heels and a black clutch bag.

All three children appear happy and despite their divorce, Ben and Jennifer have fought to give their offspring a good upbringing.

They successfully co-parent and are on friendly terms. Ben is now married to Jennifer Lopez and is stepdad to her children, Emme and Max, 15.

© Getty Images Jennifer are parents to Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel

JLo has praised Jennifer and Ben for the way they are parenting their children and said "they work really well together".

Talking about their blended families, the singer told Vogue: "They [the children] have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far.

© Getty Jennifer and Ben are married

"What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.