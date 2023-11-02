Jennifer Lopez's twins Emme and Max's upbringing is vastly different from Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's children's - here's how

Jennifer Lopez is a doting mom to two teenage children, Emme and Max, who at 15 are growing up fast.

The 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker shares her children with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and their upbringing has been unusual given their parents' wealth and fame.

Emme in particular has experienced some small level of stardom in their own right, thanks to their singing talents - which saw them join JLo on stage at the 2020 Superbowl Half Time Show - as well as releasing their debut children's book, Lord Help Me, which was released in October 2020.

While Max has stayed more out of the spotlight, he has made a few TV appearances, most memorably in April 2017 when he stole the show on the Ellen DeGeneres Show alongside his sibling and mom.

Max hid in a side cupboard after walking out to the studio, with JLo joking: "This is the quietest he's been in nine years."

© Kevin Mazur Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's twins Emme and Max have grown up in the spotlight

Jennifer, 54, speaks frequently about her twins in interviews, and earlier this year admitted that they found it "difficult" being children of celebrities, because people always think of their parents when they walk into a room.

"They're not seeing them for who they are. And I think that has to be a really hard thing for them. So, I would love to be able to protect them from that," Jennifer told Vogue Mexico and Latin America in June.

© Jeff Kravitz Emme on stage with mom Jennifer Lopez

In contrast, the Hustlers actress' husband, Ben Affleck, and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, have completely shielded their children from the spotlight. The former couple share children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, and very little is known about them.

While they have attended several high-profile events in the last few years - memorably Violet joined her mom at the White House state dinner, in December 2022, they have never appeared on TV or given an interview.

Neither Jennifer or Ben share photos of their children on their social media platforms either.

© Getty Images Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's children have kept lower profiles

The stepsiblings appear to have a strong relationship, having formed close bonds after their parents famously rekindled their romance in 2021, and tied the knot the following year.

Jennifer gave an insight into their bond in an interview with Vogue, the Selena star said: "The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care. They have so many feelings. They're teens."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in 2022

She continued: "But it’s going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can't see with my kids because I'm so emotionally tied up."

The singer also fondly credited how strong her children are growing up to be, saying: "This generation is beautifully aware and involved and brave… I want my kids to stand up for themselves and the things they care about."

