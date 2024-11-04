Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet Affleck smiles at college in first public selfie that sparks reaction

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's daughter Violet Affleck was all smiles in a joyful selfie posted on social media over the weekend.

The teenager is notoriously private and the picture marked her debut appearance on Instagram, as she posed for a picture in the grounds of Yale, where she is a first year student.

Violet was joined by none other than Jennifer Lopez's sister, Lynda Lopez, who had gone to visit her.

Lynda shared the picture on her account, and wrote alongside it: "New Haven with my favorite Yalie!"

Fans were quick to comment on their sweet bond, with one writing: "This is really sweet that despite what happens in a marriage, the Lopez seem to be very loving towards the kids," while another wrote: "That is awesome u still keep in touch." A third added: "This is so nice!"

© Instagram Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet at Yale with Jennifer Lopez's sister Lynda Lopez

New Haven isn't so far away from Lynda, who resides in New York City with her teen daughter Lucie.

Despite JLo's separation from Ben, it's clear that the families still have a lot of love for each other, and Violet was particularly close to her former stepmom, and the rest of her family.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Violet Affleck with her mom Jennifer Garner

Violet began her first year at Yale at the end of August, and looks to have settled in nicely. Her move away from her family's home in LA was tough for her famous parents, especially her mom Jennifer, who was very vocal about the change ahead of the college move date.

Back in May, the Alias star posted several pictures of herself crying at various events, including one of her at her daughter's graduation ceremony.

© Rossa Cole/Shutterstock Violet has a great relationship with her former stepmom, JLo

In the caption, she wrote: "Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate." A month later, ther mom-of-three appeared on the Today Show with her own mother, Patricia, where she spoke about family life.

Referencing her tearful Instagram post, she told hosts Hoda Kotb and Sheinelle Jones: "I was a wreck the whole month leading up to it. Every awards ceremony, every final, everything, I just cried and cried at everything." However, when it came to the actual day, Jennifer just felt pride.

© Pierre Suu Violet with Ben and JLo

She added: "Then, the day of (graduation) was so happy that there was nothing to be other than just so proud and happy." While not much is known about the teenager, she recently stepped into the spotlight to give a powerful speech to the LA County Board of Supervisions.

She had a list of demands to "confront the long COVID crisis," including mask availability, and air filtration. She also demanded Far-UVC light in facilities such as jails and detention centres.

The teenager is often seen wearing a face mask in public and revealed during her speech that she had contracted a "post-viral condition" in 2019. She said she "saw first-hand that medicine doesn't always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses."