Khloe Kardashian spoils niece Dream as she transforms home for soccer-themed birthday party with famous family

Dream Kardashian is growing up fast, and is now eight years old!

The only daughter of Rob Kardashian and Angela White celebrated her birthday on November 10, surrounded by her famous family.

Khloe Kardashian, who has previously referred to herself as a "third parent" to Dream, took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share a glimpse inside her niece's birthday bash, complete with an extravagant cake.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian's 'favorite' niece Dream steals the show in sweet footage

The devoted aunt shared footage of the birthday surprise, which consisted of three tiers. It was decorated with an assortment of sporty decorations, including a soccer ball, tennis racket in the shape of the number eight, and a soccer boot. The star also hosted a family football-themed birthday party at her home, complete with personalized T-shirts, giant soccer balls and an arts and crafts station.

© Instagram Dream Kardashian was treated to a sports-themed birthday cake by her aunt Khloe Kardashian

Dream's grandmother, Kris Jenner, also shared some never-before-seen photos of her granddaughter on social media.

She wrote: "Our DREAM GIRL IS 8 today!! Happy birthday to my funny, kind, sweet, smart, strong, confident, caring, precious, beautiful, talented granddaughter Dream!

© Instagram Dream at her soccer-themed birthday party

"You are such a special part of my heart and the light of our lives! You have the most amazing and infectious personality, full of energy, always making us laugh, and you light up every single room you walk into!!

"It brings me so much joy to watch you grow and explore the things you love. You are so creative, such an amazing artist, and your talents never cease to amaze me. You are such a loving and caring cousin and friend and I love to watch the special bond you have with your cousins. We all love you to the moon and back, my sweet Dream!! Lovey."

© Instagram Dream and her cousins all wore personalized T-shirts

Dream splits her time between her mom and dad's homes and has had a big year, making her first public debut at New York Fashion Week as part of the Zeus and Lexi Kids show.

She also made her Instagram page public, with her mom and dad running it on her behalf. In her first post, Dream introduced herself to her followers in a sweet video.

Dream's party involved a crafts station

She said: "Hi, my name's Dream, welcome to my Instagram page," prompting her dad to reply in the comments: "I love you," alongside a series of crying face emojis and love heart emojis.

While Rob prefers to keep out of the spotlight, he has recently started sharing more photos on social media, giving an insight into the close bond he has with his only daughter.

Khloe shared photos from her backyard, which had been transformed for Dream's party

Recent pictures have included a trip to 711 with Dream and her cousin True, as well as photos of Dream dressed up as Kobe Bryant for Halloween. Khloe previously praised Rob's parenting skills during an episode of The Kardashians.

"Rob does such an incredible job with her and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close to one another, we’ve always been," she said.

She also explained: "Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people, I don't know if they like that or not but it’s in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn’t have it any other way."

Khloe added: "I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream. I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence — whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it's important and wherever she gets it from she gets it from."