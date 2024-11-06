Rob Kardashian continues return to spotlight as he gives fresh insight into relationship with famous family

Rob Kardashian has been making his social media return over the past few weeks, and has been giving an insight into his close bond with his famous family.

Most recently, the reality star took to Instagram on November 5 to share a new photo of his mom, Kris Jenner, celebrating her birthday.

The famous momager was captured blowing out the candles on her birthday cake, while sitting at the table dressed in a long sleeved blouse emblazoned with photos of her face.

VIDEO: Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream steals the show in new footage

In the caption, Rob wrote: "Happy Birthday mama !! @krisjenner I love you so much! Wishing you good health and Happiness forever mom! Thank you for being the best mom to all of us!"

Rob's account had been only used sporadically in recent years, but since October 25, he's posted four new posts within days apart.

© Instagram Rob Kardashian shared a new photo of Kris Jenner on her birthday

The doting father typically uses Instagram to share sweet pictures of his eight-year-old daughter, Dream, who he shares with ex Angela White - formerly known as Blac Chyna.

He shared several pictures of Dream on Halloween, where she chose to dress up as Kobe Bryant, much to her dad's delight. He also posted some photos of Dream and her cousin True, six, during a trip to 711.

© Instagram Rob Kardashian paid tribute to Kris on her birthday and gave a sweet insight into their close bond

Rob and Dream spend a lot of time with Khloe Kardashian and her children, and Khloe has even said in the past that she's like a "third parent" to Dream.

During a conversation on The Kardashians, the Good American founder said: "Rob does such an incredible job with her and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close to one another, we’ve always been," she said.

© Steven Lawton Rob Kardashian is notoriously private

She also explained: "Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people, I don't know if they like that or not but it’s in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn’t have it any other way."

Khloe added: "I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream. I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence — whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it's important and wherever she gets it from she gets it from."

© Rob Kardashian Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream

Dream splits her time between her dad and mom's homes. The former couple had a strained relationship for many years following their split, but things are now a lot more positive.

Angela recently opened up about her custody arrangement with Dream and her older son King, during an interview with ET.

© Getty Images Rob Kardashian and Angela White co-parent daughter Dream

She said: "We have structure. I think structure's key." "I fought my way through it. It's done. I'm so excited. You have no idea," she said of having joint custody. "[It's working] splendid. I'm in a better place, my kids. Having a structure for me and stability for me, is everything for me. Now everything else is going to trickle down because our foundation is strong." She added: "I want to be somebody that they're proud of."