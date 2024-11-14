All about Mark Zuckerberg's 3 daughters with Priscilla Chan

Mark Zuckerberg certainly caught people's attention with his latest declaration of love for his wife Priscilla Chan. The Facebook CEO, currently worth over $200 billion, took to Instagram to reveal that he had arranged a new version of "Get Low" by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz.

Zuckerberg got together with T-Pain on his own acoustic version of the "lyrical masterpiece" because the track "was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary."

"Sound on for the track and also available on Spotify. Love you P," he said, signing off the post.

The anniversary present certainly did the trick, as his wife responded: "Can’t get quite as low anymore but more in love and grateful for that love than ever. Love you MZ."

Having been dating for over 20 years, it's safe to say that the couple remain completely besotted with each other. They're also parents to three children: Maxima, August, and Aurelia.

Mark Zuckerberg with his wife Priscilla at the Eras Tour

A bona fide girl dad, Mark loves to share his family moments on social media, including when he took his girls to see Taylor Swift in concert.

"Life of a girl dad," he captioned a post showing his family at the Levi's Stadium, where the billionaire donned sparkles on his eyes.

As Mark is content to play family man, here's all you need to know about his three kids.

Maxima

Mark and Priscilla announced the arrival of their daughter Maxima on December 1, 2015, sharing a heartfelt letter to their daughter on Facebook in which they revealed they had founded the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, an organization intending to advance human potential and promote equality.

As part of this initiative, the couple said they would dedicate 99 percent of their Facebook shares to improving education, curing disease, and grappling with other important causes.

"Your mother and I don't yet have the words to describe the hope you give us for the future," Mark wrote. "Your new life is full of promise, and we hope you will be happy and healthy so you can explore it fully. You've already given us a reason to reflect on the world we hope you live in."

© @priscillachan Instagram Priscilla Chan's daughter Max

Celebrating her eldest daughter's birthday in 2023, Priscilla shared a photo of the back of Max's head as she held a number of balloons. She captioned the photo: "Happy birthday to CZI and Max! I can’t believe it’s been 8 years since I became a mom and 8 years of working to realize our dreams in our letter to Max. I’m so incredibly proud of what we have done and couldn’t be more excited about what is to come."

The couple had a hard time before conceiving their first child, with Mark confessing it "changed my perspective a lot."

He told People en Espanol: "We actually had a few miscarriages before having Max so at the time we actually knew that we were going to have her, we were just so happy that it's like, 'okay, we think that she's going to be healthy and is going to come.'"

August

The couple would go on to welcome their daughter August, apparently named after the month she was born in, in 2017. The couple again commemorated the occasion with a letter on social media.

The CEO spoke about the childhood he hoped his daughter could have, telling her: "I hope you take time to smell all the flowers and put all the leaves you want in your bucket now. I hope you read your favorite Dr. Seuss books so many times you start inventing your own stories about the Vipper of Vipp."

"I hope you ride the carousel with Max until you've tamed every color horse. I hope you run as many laps around our living room and yard as you want. And then I hope you take a lot of naps. I hope you're a great sleeper," he added.

At seven years old, it seems Aurelia gets to live the dream. In her birth month, Mark and Priscilla organized a party bus "full of girls" to go see Olivia Rodrigo in concert.

Aurelia

© @zuck Instagram Mark with his daughter Aurelia

In March 2023, Mark and Priscilla welcomed their third daughter, Aurelia. While previously the couple dedicated long posts to their daughters, this time the CEO kept his introduction a little more brief: "Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You're such a little blessing."

The family celebrated as Aurelia took her first steps in April. Congratulations!