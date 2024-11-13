Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy's modest personality shines through during latest public appearance

Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter stepped out to attend the Wicked film premiere in LA on Saturday night, alongside a whole host of other famous faces.

The pre-teen, however, the modest 12-year-old chose to miss out on the red carpet, instead arriving under the radar, attending alongside her grandmother, Tina Knowles.

Blue was captured by a fan, who shared photos on social media, and looked stylish dressed in a pink floor-length gown.

Tina has a close bond with Blue Ivy, and she often shares tributes to her oldest granddaughter on social media. She has also been known to defend the pre-teen from naysayers online, calling out "green eyed monsters".

Tina has also spoken with pride about the 12-year-old in interviews, especially when Blue took to the stage in 2023 to dance alongside her famous mom on her Renaissance World Tour.

© CBS Photo Archive Beyonce with daughter Blue Ivy

The businesswoman told People when asked about Blue's dance abilities - and the fact she could dance wearing heels: "Well, this is a heels family. You're trained early to walk in heels. But yeah, she's having the time of her life, and I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard."

She added: "She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she's just getting better and better. So I'm the proud grandma, always." When asked whether her granddaughter's confidence had seen a boost since joining the tour, she joked: "Oh, to the sky, to the sky. Yes."

© Getty Images Tina is proud of Blue Ivy

She also previously opened up about her granddaughter's other creative talents, revealing that she was "self-taught" pianist as well. “She's self-taught and she sounds like a concert pianist. She paints, she draws, she does poetry. She's just an artistic soul," she said.

In December, fans will see Blue star alongside her mom in Mufasa: The Lion King, where she will voice the role of Kiara, Nala's daughter.

© JC Olivera Blue with her dad Jay-Z

Beyoncé voiced Nala in the first Lion King adaptation that came out in 2019. Blue's acting skills have been highly praised by the film's director Barry Jenkin, who told ET: "There are some things she does in this film that are really emotional. She's a thespian."

He also made it clear that Blue was picked for her own talents, and that it had nothing to do with her famous family. "It had nothing to do with mom and dad. She was the right young woman for the job," he said.

© Kevin Mazur Blue Ivy performs with her mom

Blue is the oldest child of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who are also parents to seven-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir. Despite their level of fame, the couple are notoriously private when it comes to their family life and have worked hard to ensure that their children benefit from normality.

Talking to GQ, Beyoncé explained: "One thing I've worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn't turned into a brand.

© Photo: Instagram They're also parents to twins

"It's very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art. I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace."