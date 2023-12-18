All about Mark Zuckerberg's $270M Hawai'i compound, wife Priscilla and kids, $320M property portfolio, and net worth

Mark Zuckerberg has raised eyebrows from his Hawai'i neighbors and netizens alike over his ultra-private compound in Kauai and reported plans for it.

A new in-depth report from Wired published over the weekend offered rare insight into the massive property, known as Ko'olau Ranch, details of which have been largely kept secret thanks to the 6-foot walls that border it and countless NDAs signed by the people that have helped build and manage it.

From the seemingly apocalypse-ready bunker reportedly in the works, to the Meta CEO's response, plus details of his family, net worth, and other properties, here's what to know about the Facebook founder's personal life.

What is Mark Zuckerberg building in Hawai'i?

Per Wired's investigation, Mark, 38, is building out a self-sufficient compound on the 1,400 acres of land he has acquired over the years on the smallest of Hawai'i's four main islands.

The expansive property already boasts "more than a dozen buildings with at least 30 bedrooms and 30 bathrooms in total," all around two main mansions with a total floor area of approximately 57,000 square feet. Moreover, according to construction plans, surrounding the existing structures will be "a web of 11 disk-shaped treehouses," connected by rope bridges.

© Getty The elusive compound sits on the north shore of Kauai

Does Mark Zuckerberg have a bunker?

Most notable in the report were Mark's alleged plans to build a 5,000-square-foot underground shelter, which is accessed by a tunnel that connects the two main mansions, and a concrete-filled metal door.

The bunker-style underground space will reportedly include a proper living room, a mechanical room, plus an escape hatch "that can be accessed via a ladder."

© Getty Mark and his wife have donated over $20 million to Kauai though their local charity

How much is Mark Zuckerberg's Hawai'i compound worth?

According to Wired, building permits have cited a $100 million price tag for main construction, though that's in addition to a whopping $170 million in land purchases, and the outlet reports the number is still un underestimate.

Mark has been acquiring land in the area for the past ten years, including a $100 million 750-acre purchase in 2014, another 600 acres for $53 million in 2021, plus 110 more acres purchased for $17 million later that year.

What has Mark Zuckerberg said about his Ko'olau Ranch?

In a statement shared with People following the Wired report, a spokesperson for Mark and his family said: "Mark and Priscilla value the time their family spends at Ko'olau Ranch and in the local community and are committed to preserving the ranch's natural beauty," adding: "When they acquired the property, they rescinded an existing agreement that would have allowed for portions of the property to be divided into 80 luxury homes.

"Under their care, less than one percent of the overall land is developed with the vast majority dedicated to farming, ranching, conservation, open spaces and wildlife preservation. This includes a large cattle ranching program, organic ginger and turmeric farms, a nursery dedicated to native plant restoration, and partnering with Kauai's foremost wildlife conservation experts to protect native birds and other endangered or threatened wildlife populations."

© Getty Mark took Facebook public in 2012

What is Mark Zuckerberg's net worth?

According to Bloomberg, Mark, who founded Facebook in 2004 while studying at Harvard, has a net worth of $121 billion.

Forbes positions him as the fifth richest person in the world, behind Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault, Jeff Bezos, and Larry Ellison, and ahead of Warren Buffett and Bill Gates.

© Instagram The billionaire entrepreneur has three daughters

Who are Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan and their kids?

Priscilla, 38, is a philanthropist, former pediatrician, and co-founder and co-CEO of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. She grew up in Quincy, Massachusetts, raised by her parents Yvonne and Dennis Chan, who are Chinese immigrants from Vietnam.

She and Mark met while studying at Harvard in 2003, and tied the knot on May 19, 2012, one day after making Facebook a public company. The two share three daughters, Maxima "Max," seven, August, five, and Aurelia, born in March 2023.

How many homes does Mark Zuckerberg own?

Mark has a reported $320 million real estate portfolio between a whopping ten homes. He and Priscilla got married in a San Francisco townhouse worth over $11 million, and have since bought several homes across Palo Alto, Lake Tahoe, and of course Hawai'i.

