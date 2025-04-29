Naomi Campbell's two very rarely-seen kids look so tall in photos from family beach trip

Naomi Campbell has always strived to keep her two young children out of the spotlight, but can't help sharing the occasional peek at her jet-setting life as a mom.

The 54-year-old supermodel took to her Instagram page with some photos from a quick trip to the beaches of the Maldives with some friends and her two kids.

Naomi surprised the world with the announcement that she'd welcomed a daughter, who will turn four years old next month, in May 2021. And in June 2023, she similarly shocked the world by revealing she'd welcomed a son, now nearly two. She has never revealed their names.

It looks like the two are growing up so quickly out of the limelight, with Naomi including some photos of the two, including a sweet snap of her cradling her daughter in her arms, and one walking side-by-side with both kids.

"Family time," she dubbed the photos, adding the hashtag "blessed" and several heart emojis, to which fans responded with comments like: "You look amazing!!!" and: "With you these palms are unmatched," as well as: "This is real love!"

After years of speculation, Naomi confirmed last year in an interview with The Times that she did in fact welcome her kids via a surrogate. "I did," she stated. "I hope for a better world for my children. They are 110 per cent my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school."

"My babies are everything to me," she continued. "It's made me fear for the future," and affirmed that she's more than content being "a single mother of a single mum."

The model expressed worry in Gen Z's declining interest in welcoming children. "I have heard a lot of young girls saying that it is too expensive to have children and they may not want them, and I have said, 'You will change your mind. You will want to be a mum.'"

"I understand economically it is tough. But my mum had nothing and she made it work. It's worth it. It is so amazing," Naomi continued. "We have to depend on the younger generation to change this world. I trust my children more than us to do the right thing."

In 2023, she spoke with TODAY anchor Sheinelle Jones about motherhood. "What is it like?" Sheinelle asked, to which Naomi responded: "A lot of fun. I love it, it's a lot of fun. Each day is a surprise, you don't know what's going to happen, I don't know what my daughter's going to say."

She hilariously recounted to the NBC News anchor a specific incident involving her daughter and her bathroom habits, recalling that each time she'd have to go, she would look to her mom and say: "Mummy, privacy."

The English model recalled reacting with a surprised "Huh?" She added: "I'd say 'Not to your momma, you can do with everybody else'. Don't know where she got it from, really, really don't."

Naomi also considered herself fortunate to be a working mom with the ability not only to spend time with her children, but also have them experience the world with her. "I love this job that has given me the opportunity to travel and see different parts of the world, meet different people and cultures. If I have this opportunity to share that with my kids, to travel, I will do so. I'm really blessed."