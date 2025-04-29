Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Naomi Campbell's two very rarely-seen kids look so tall in photos from family beach trip
Naomi Campbell poses in the Winners Room at The Olivier Awards 2025 with Mastercard at The Royal Albert Hall on April 6, 2025 in London, England© Getty Images

The English supermodel welcomed her son and daughter via surrogacy

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Naomi Campbell has always strived to keep her two young children out of the spotlight, but can't help sharing the occasional peek at her jet-setting life as a mom.

The 54-year-old supermodel took to her Instagram page with some photos from a quick trip to the beaches of the Maldives with some friends and her two kids.

Naomi surprised the world with the announcement that she'd welcomed a daughter, who will turn four years old next month, in May 2021. And in June 2023, she similarly shocked the world by revealing she'd welcomed a son, now nearly two. She has never revealed their names.

Naomi Campbell poses in a bikini on the beach near her hotel in the Maldives, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Naomi vacationed in the Maldives with friends and family

It looks like the two are growing up so quickly out of the limelight, with Naomi including some photos of the two, including a sweet snap of her cradling her daughter in her arms, and one walking side-by-side with both kids.

"Family time," she dubbed the photos, adding the hashtag "blessed" and several heart emojis, to which fans responded with comments like: "You look amazing!!!" and: "With you these palms are unmatched," as well as: "This is real love!"

After years of speculation, Naomi confirmed last year in an interview with The Times that she did in fact welcome her kids via a surrogate. "I did," she stated. "I hope for a better world for my children. They are 110 per cent my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school."

Naomi Campbell walks underneath an art installation with her two kids in the Maldives, shared on Instagram© Instagram
The supermodel brought her two kids along with her

"My babies are everything to me," she continued. "It's made me fear for the future," and affirmed that she's more than content being "a single mother of a single mum."

The model expressed worry in Gen Z's declining interest in welcoming children. "I have heard a lot of young girls saying that it is too expensive to have children and they may not want them, and I have said, 'You will change your mind. You will want to be a mum.'" 

"I understand economically it is tough. But my mum had nothing and she made it work. It's worth it. It is so amazing," Naomi continued. "We have to depend on the younger generation to change this world. I trust my children more than us to do the right thing."

Naomi Campbell's daughter rests on her arms in a sunset photo from a family vacation to the Maldives, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Her daughter and son are already growing up so fast!

In 2023, she spoke with TODAY anchor Sheinelle Jones about motherhood. "What is it like?" Sheinelle asked, to which Naomi responded: "A lot of fun. I love it, it's a lot of fun. Each day is a surprise, you don't know what's going to happen, I don't know what my daughter's going to say."

She hilariously recounted to the NBC News anchor a specific incident involving her daughter and her bathroom habits, recalling that each time she'd have to go, she would look to her mom and say: "Mummy, privacy."

Naomi Campbell rare photo with her two children© Instagram
"My babies are everything to me. It's made me fear for the future."

The English model recalled reacting with a surprised "Huh?" She added: "I'd say 'Not to your momma, you can do with everybody else'. Don't know where she got it from, really, really don't."

Naomi also considered herself fortunate to be a working mom with the ability not only to spend time with her children, but also have them experience the world with her. "I love this job that has given me the opportunity to travel and see different parts of the world, meet different people and cultures. If I have this opportunity to share that with my kids, to travel, I will do so. I'm really blessed."

