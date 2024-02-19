Elton John's husband David Furnish reveals ski trip with sons was 'bittersweet' - see rare video

Elton John's husband David Furnish has delighted fans by posting a rare clip of their sons enjoying a skiing holiday together in Zermatt, Switzerland.

The doting father took to his Instagram page to share the endearing video, which showed David snowboarding down the slopes followed by Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 10.

WATCH: Elton John’s kids ski with dad David Furnish

David, 61, wrote: "Well that’s a wrap! Thank you Zermatt for another half-term week of alpine magic. Bittersweet for me, as the boys can now ski circles around my snowboard. So proud of how they’re developing into such exceptional skiers. Thanks to everyone who looked after us so brilliantly."

The Canadian-British filmmaker also shared a photo of himself and the boys posing in their skiwear.

David and Zachary smiled for the camera while Elijah's face was covered with his snood and ski goggles. The mountainous landscape behind them is breathtaking.

© Instagram David Furnish with his sons skiing

In the comments section there was a sweet note from David and Elton's good friend Elizabeth Hurley, who penned: "Proud Papa."

It's unclear whether Elton was also on the slopes, but regardless, the trio looked to be having a ball improving their skiing and snowboarding skills in the resort of Zermatt.

© Phillip Faraone Elton and husband David

Elton and David married in 2014, nine years after their civil partnership ceremony in 2005, and opted for surrogacy to become fathers, via the Center for Surrogate Parenting in Encino, California.

According to MailOnline, the couple reportedly paid the surrogate, whose identity has been kept hidden, a lump sum for giving birth to their firstborn, and just three years later, the couple used the same surrogate to welcome their second son, Elijah.

Shortly after welcoming Elijah, Sir Elton shared a statement which read: "Both of us have longed to have children, but the reality that we now have two sons is almost unbelievable."

© Getty David Furnish and sons watch Elton John from side of stage at Glastonbury Festival 2023

Meanwhile, in 2016, the Tiny Dancer singer opened up about his fatherhood journey during an interview on the Today Show.

He shared: "That was the greatest decision I've made - well - we've made, in the last six years, is to have those boys… Our primary concern. They're the things that come first and foremost."

The family are also animal lovers and have three cute dogs in their home: pet Labrador Jacob and French bulldogs Regine and Nicole.