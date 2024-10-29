Pregnant Gisele Bündchen's $11.5m mega-mansion in Miami where she plans to give birth

Gisele Bündchen and her partner Joaquim Valente are expecting their first baby together.
According to an exclusive report in PEOPLE, the 44-year-old Brazilian supermodel, who is already a mom to Benjamin Rein, 14, and Vivian Lake, 11, with her NFL superstar ex-husband, Tom Brady, is "excited" for the next chapter in her life.
The baby news comes a few months after Gisele moved into a huge $11.5 million mega-mansion in the exclusive and A-list populated area of Indian Creek Island in Miami, Florida.
The star bought the home in 2022 but, after it underwent renovation, she set her roots down in the sprawling property near her ex Tom's luxury pad, meaning the two can co-parent Benjamin and Vivian harmoniously.
PEOPLE magazine also states the former Victoria's Secret model is said to be planning a home birth after settling comfortably into her new life in her beautiful home.
Gisele Bündchen's stunning waterfront abode
The supermodel also previously had a stylish Manhattan townhouse located in the upmarket area of the West Village which she sold in 2009 for almost $17m.
Gisele and Tom on co-parenting post-divorce
Gisele previously spoke about co-parenting with Tom, admitting it has its challenges.
"There's easier days than others," she told WSJ Magazine. "But I think it's amazing that the kids – they're super smart children. They know what they can get away with.
"So, I think it's natural that it has different rules, and then kids just adapt and they're going to try to do what they want. And I can only control what I do."
She added: "Now, Tom has time with them, and I have time with them, which I think is amazing because they get to really experience, again, more enriching for their lives – two different worlds, and they get to learn from two different worlds. And that's wonderful for them I think."
After 13 years of marriage, Tom confirmed they had split in October 2022 in an Instagram statement that read: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage.
"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration. Doing so, is of course, painful and difficult like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world."
He concluded: "However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."