Gisele Bündchen looks radiant as she showcases tiny baby bump in bikini photos you may have missed

Gisele Bündchen, radiant as ever, shared a heartwarming glimpse of her "best of summer" moments on Instagram on September 22, igniting excitement among fans with what appeared to be the faintest hint of a baby bump.

The Brazilian supermodel, who turned 44 this summer, showcased her enviable figure in a series of sun-drenched bikini snaps, her midsection subtly rounder in some shots, sparking speculation that she might already be a few months along with her third child.

The swimsuit photos radiated the essence of a serene and joyful summer, and fans couldn’t help but notice the possible pregnancy glow.

Recommended video You may also like Gisele Bundchen looks sensational in slinky gown

In one image, Gisele is seen standing at just the right angle, seemingly positioning herself to keep the focus on her radiant energy rather than a growing bump. If taken from a different angle, fans speculate, the signs of her blossoming belly might be more apparent.

According to a source close to the model, she’s expecting this child with her beau Joaquim Valente, her jiu-jitsu instructor and reportedly a significant part of her life since late 2022.

© Instagram Eagle-eyed fans spot a small baby bump on post on September 22

An insider shared with People: “Gisele and Joaquim are incredibly happy about this new chapter in their lives. They’re excited about building a peaceful, loving home environment together for their whole family.”

This marks a beautiful new beginning for Gisele, who has already been blessed with two children from her previous marriage to NFL legend Tom Brady: Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11. Since her split from Tom in 2022, the supermodel has gracefully moved forward, continuing to prioritize her children while also nurturing her own happiness.

© Instagram Gisele is expecting her first baby with her ju-jitsu instructor

The model and the athlete, who were once one of the most iconic power couples, announced their split in late 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Tom was quick to share with his followers the couple’s commitment to co-parenting, posting an emotional message on Instagram: “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Gisele and Tom sit with Jack, Benjamin and Vivian Brady

Gisele also shared her reflections on their decision, noting that while the end of their marriage was far from easy, it was a necessary step forward for both of them. "The decision to end a marriage is never easy," she said, "but we have grown apart, and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always." For Gisele, moving forward meant focusing on her children and her own well-being, something that her connection with Joaquim seems to complement beautifully.

The pair’s relationship first began to draw attention shortly after Gisele’s split from Tom, when she was frequently spotted training with Joaquim, sparking romance rumors.

© Instagram Gisele's new beau and Ju-Jitsu instructor Joaquim

By November 2022, the rumors only intensified when the two were seen vacationing together in Costa Rica, joined by her children. Although they have never officially confirmed their relationship, their closeness has been evident, especially in the nearly two years leading up to this new pregnancy news. Joaquim and his brothers Pedro and Gui co-own Valente Brothers, a renowned jiu-jitsu studio in Miami, where Gisele initially began her training journey.

Gisele’s journey with jiu-jitsu is a story of personal empowerment that began with her children.

She revealed to Dust Magazine that it was actually her son Benjamin who first introduced her to the martial art, inviting her to try a class with him. "Initially, I wasn't even considering it for myself," she admitted. "But when I brought [my son] to the first class and started talking to Joaquim, I realized that it was much more than self-defense." Inspired by the practice and Joaquim's guidance, Gisele soon embraced the discipline herself, alongside her son and daughter.

She’s shared glimpses of her jiu-jitsu journey on social media, and her passion for the art has only deepened. “My daughter also started doing this, and she loves it. She says, ‘Mom, look what I can do.’ She feels so empowered. She feels like she can do anything,” Gisele gushed, adding, “It's incredible to instill this feeling in a child. I think it's priceless.”