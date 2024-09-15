Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie supported by family after personal update: 'Can't believe this is real'

Gracie McGraw's longtime Broadway dreams are getting closer and closer to becoming reality.

The eldest daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill has long had dreams of a Broadway career, plus fans are no strangers to her exceptional voice, and now they are cheering her on as she prepares for her off-Broadway debut.

In addition to the Broadway hopeful, 27, the country singing couple are also parents to daughters Maggie, 26, and Audrey, 22.

Gracie took to Instagram over the weekend to announce and celebrate the news that she had been cast in her first off-Broadway production, Babe, also starring Marissa Tomei and Arliss Howard.

Per The New Group, the plot of the show reads: "From grunge to femme punk hits, Abby and Gus have produced it all. Their work marriage is legendary and Gus has the platinum records to prove it. But when Katherine, a fresh A&R hire, calls Abby out on the compromises she’s made in her work, Abby must face the music and fight to survive.

"I can't believe this is real," Gracie wrote in her Instagram caption, adding: "I'll be making my off-Broadway debut coming so so soon!!!"

"There are lots of words floating around in my head right now and I just can't seem to put together the right thing to say, but just know that I have never EVER been more excited, scared, or ready for anything in my life," she reflected. "It is an honor and dream to work with this incredible team!!"

She added: "Come see BABE at @thenewgroupnyc starting Oct 29!!!! Thank you to my team of incredible weirdos and rockstars at @thekatzcompany @creativeartistsagency."

Her fans and family alike were quick to then take to the comments section under the post to cheer her on, with her younger sister Audrey writing: "So much talent," and: "STAR," as their family friend Rita Wilson added: "So excited for you!!!! What a cast!!!!"

Others followed suit with: "You are going to crush it!!!" and: "You were made for this!" as well as: "GO GRACIE!!!" plus another added: "What an amazing, talented, beautiful cast."

Gracie's exciting news comes following another recent personal update: that she is moving and "downsizing."

Earlier this week, she also posted a video announcing she was leaving behind her Brooklyn townhome after a year of renting it. Though it is unclear where in New York she is headed next, one thing she knows for certain is that she has no plans to return to her parents' current home state of Tennessee. As fans took to the comments section under the post to remark on or inquire about her move, one wrote: "Are you staying in NY or back to Tennessee?" to which Gracie pointedly replied: "I will never live in TN again."