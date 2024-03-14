Tim McGraw captures private moment with wife Faith Hill – and their daughters react

Tim McGraw is gearing up to tour the country in support of his latest studio album, Standing Room Only, and is receiving the love and support of his famous family already.

The country legend, 56, took to his Instagram to share a behind the scenes moment ahead of his upcoming opening show in Jacksonville, Florida on March 14.

"Rehearsal for my biggest fan…." he captioned his photo, which sweetly featured him performing to an empty arena, with the exception of his wife Faith Hill.

© Instagram Tim shared a sweet moment captured with Faith while rehearsing for his tour

The fellow country star, 56, was sat front row, recording her husband as he belted into the mic, and fans of the couple found the moments downright adorable.

None more so than their daughters, however. Tim and Faith are the proud parents of daughters Gracie, 26, Maggie, 25, and Audrey, 22, all of whom have musical bones as well.

Gracie liked the snapshot while youngest Audrey not only shared it on her Instagram Stories, she also sweetly commented: "This is the best," and many fans followed suit.

© Getty Images Their daughters, particularly Audrey, gushed over the photo

They left responses like: "So sweet! You two are amazing," and: "Faith is all of us at a concert," as well as: "Awwww I love you & Faith. That’s an amazing kind of love. You both are an inspiration to others," plus: "Match made in heaven for sure! Can't wait to see you tomorrow!"

Faith has occasionally joined Tim on stage for his solo tours (they've also toured together in the past), and last year, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he spoke about having her by his side on the road.

"She comes out occasionally and hangs out with us. She loves it," he gushed. "She has fun on the side of the stage. If we had a camera on her, you'd see her dancing all night."

© Getty Images Tim and Faith's three daughters are just as musically talented as their parents

Of what to expect from the show, he added: "It's the first time we've done an arena tour in a long time. I'm looking forward to it. We've got some crazy spectacular production I'm looking forward to everybody seeing. This is probably one the coolest productions we've ever had. We're gonna blow it out."

When asked more about the family of musicians, he joked that despite being one of the most prolific musicians of his generation, he considered himself the "worst singer" of his family.

"All three of them are great singers," he said of his three daughters. "I'd love to do a song with all five of us at some point. I talk about it all the time and they're like, 'I ain't gonna sing with you, Dad.'"

The "Highway Don't Care" hitmaker continued: "Maybe I'll talk them into it. Maybe they'll sort of grow out of that phase a little bit where they don't want to sing with me.

© Getty Images "They'll sing with Mom, but I'm probably not up to par with the rest of them. I'm the worst singer in the family."

