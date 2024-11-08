Rosie Huntington-Whiteley just schooled us in styling fishnet tights with a mini-dress

If you listen closely, you can almost hear the excitement of fashion lovers clicking their pointed-toe pumps together with glee, as the colder season inevitably also means, tights season.
With a plethora of options at our fingertips, including sheer coloured options, thick fuzzy styles and sleek matte, sometimes it’s hard to choose.
Fear not, thankfully style mogul and muse Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has come to our rescue, schooling us all on how to style fishnets for autumn.
On Thursday the Rose Inc founder took to her Instagram account to share the effortless dressing lesson, posting a series of images of herself in CEO mode, styling a divine button-up little black dress with a set of loud fishnet stockings.
Captioning the post “Office Day” Rosie effortlessly nailed the corporate-chic aesthetic, elevating the already striking ensemble with a pair of patent black pointed-toe pumps and a set of oversized aviator glasses.
Rosie’s timeless mini dress and 'Web Tights' are from her recent RTW collaboration collection with NYC brand Wardrobe NYC. The mini is crafted from 100% wool (perfect for cosy season) and features impeccable waist-shaping tailoring, double-breasted button fixtures and sharp padded shoulders while the tights are machine washable and made from 68% Merino wool.
To finish off the office-appropriate ensemble, Rosie scooped her long blonde locks into a sleek, slick-backed ballerina bun and added a subtle lick of brown matte lipstick.
Fishnet tights in particular have been coined a 2024 fashion trend for a while now, loved by the likes of Maya Jama and Nicola Peltz-Beckham and described by H! Fashion’s Editor Natalie Salmon as: “The cool-girl must-have accessory of this season.”
International PR Director of famed hosiery brand Falke, Kristina Falke, previously told H! Fashion that when styling tights in any form: "You should put on the tights and then choose what you wear. But with a black dress, anything goes." - A styling statement RHW seems to agree with.