Rosie Huntington-Whiteley just schooled us in styling fishnet tights with a mini-dress

If you listen closely, you can almost hear the excitement of fashion lovers clicking their pointed-toe pumps together with glee, as the colder season inevitably also means, tights season.

With a plethora of options at our fingertips, including sheer coloured options, thick fuzzy styles and sleek matte, sometimes it’s hard to choose.

Fear not, thankfully style mogul and muse Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has come to our rescue, schooling us all on how to style fishnets for autumn.

© @rosiehw The British Model opted for an all-black look for a day in the office

On Thursday the Rose Inc founder took to her Instagram account to share the effortless dressing lesson, posting a series of images of herself in CEO mode, styling a divine button-up little black dress with a set of loud fishnet stockings.

© @rosiehw Fishnet tights are set to be huge this AW24

Captioning the post “Office Day” Rosie effortlessly nailed the corporate-chic aesthetic, elevating the already striking ensemble with a pair of patent black pointed-toe pumps and a set of oversized aviator glasses.

Rosie’s timeless mini dress and 'Web Tights' are from her recent RTW collaboration collection with NYC brand Wardrobe NYC. The mini is crafted from 100% wool (perfect for cosy season) and features impeccable waist-shaping tailoring, double-breasted button fixtures and sharp padded shoulders while the tights are machine washable and made from 68% Merino wool.

© @rosiehw Rosie styled the mini dress with a gold fixtured belt

To finish off the office-appropriate ensemble, Rosie scooped her long blonde locks into a sleek, slick-backed ballerina bun and added a subtle lick of brown matte lipstick.

Fishnet tights in particular have been coined a 2024 fashion trend for a while now, loved by the likes of Maya Jama and Nicola Peltz-Beckham and described by H! Fashion’s Editor Natalie Salmon as: “The cool-girl must-have accessory of this season.”

International PR Director of famed hosiery brand Falke, Kristina Falke, previously told H! Fashion that when styling tights in any form: "You should put on the tights and then choose what you wear. But with a black dress, anything goes." - A styling statement RHW seems to agree with.