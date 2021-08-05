Julia Roberts reveals worry for her children in rare interview about family life The Pretty Woman actress is mom to twins Phinneaus and Hazel, 16, and Henry, 14

Julia Roberts is notoriously private when it comes to her family life and is rarely seen out with her children.

The Pretty Woman star is a doting mom to twins Phinneaus and Hazel, 16, and son Henry, 14, who she shares with husband Danny Moder.

With a job that has a huge emphasis on appearance as a result of being in the spotlight, Julia was asked how she approaches this subject with her kids now that they are getting older in an unearthed interview.

VIDEO: Julia Roberts looks incredible on the star-studded red carpet

The doting mom admitted that she didn't want to "mess them up" when it came to caring too much about what they look like.

When asked: "What do you tell your daughter and your sons about beauty and appearance, pressure to dress a certain way, do you encourage them in any way?" by People magazine in 2017, she said: "It's an interesting navigation because you don't want to mess them up.

Julia Roberts opened up about her children in a rare interview

"You don't want to make them aware of something that it was better if they weren't aware of it.

"I don't know, as long as everybody smells good and has a smile on their face then that is a beauty regime!"

The Hollywood star lives in Malibu with her family and they also spend a lot of time at their ranch in New Mexico.

The Pretty Woman star is a doting mom to three children

The mother-of-three previously told Oprah Winfrey that it was where she feels most herself.

"It's peaceful, and it's a relief. I always say you can't be in a bad mood here. I don't know if it's New Mexico or just the mountains, but you can't be silly in a negative way," she said.

Julia with her husband Danny Moder

"You can be silly in a fun, whimsical way, but the petty, trite things that make you go, 'Oh, God, it's not the right size' or 'Why is this happening like this?'— that kind of stuff doesn't exist so much here. Everything is kind of clear."

In addition, the family have a sprawling Hawaiian holiday home and three apartments in Manhattan.

