Julia Roberts turns heads with celebratory photo alongside her 'twin' We are seeing double!

It turns out Julia Roberts isn't one in a million after all. The Hollywood star had fans doing a double-take when she shared a snapshot alongside her 'twin'- but they're not even related.

Julia took to Instagram with a rare post for a celebratory reason and the photo has to be seen to be believed.

MORE: Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's unique living situation with children revealed

The social media image showed Julia sitting alongside a woman, who could be her sister. Julia acknowledged the resemblance in her caption which read: "Happy Birthday Twin! You are a tireless, graceful, joy in our lives @elizabethstewart1. #sergediditfirst #raoulforever #goodtwinbadtwin."

The actress was wishing stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, a very happy birthday and had she turned her comments on there's no doubt she would have been inundated with messages relating to their likeness.

Julia acknowledged the striking resemblance between her and her friend

Julia's sweet birthday post comes just days after her daughter, Hazel, made her red carpet debut alongside her dad, Danny Moder, and the teen's appearance blew fans away.

The 16-year-old rocked a long, button-up lace dress with black, chunky shoes and wore a smile which she has clearly inherited from her famous mum.

MORE: Julia Roberts' son is so grown up in rare never-before-seen video

READ: Who is Julia Roberts' husband Danny Moder?

She beamed as she walked alongside her cinematographer father, who looked every inch the proud parent.

Julia and Danny's daughter Hazel made her red carpet debut in Cannes

The duo were attending the premiere of Flag Day which Danny served as Director of Photography on.

Hazel's appearance would have delighted Julia and Danny's fans as they are notoriously private when it comes to their personal life.

SEE: Julia Roberts post unbelievable throwback photo for heartfelt reason

MORE: Julia Roberts mourns sad loss in heartbreaking post

The couple share Hazel, her twin brother, Phinneaus, and their youngest, Henry, 14. It's not often that they share photos of their offspring but there are times when Danny just can't help himself.

Julia and Danny have three children

Henry was the focus of one of his Instagram posts recently for a very special reason.

The teen was celebrating his birthday and the proud father wanted to wish him happy birthday and show off his amazing skateboarding skills at the same time.

He posted a slow-motion video of Henry pulling off an impressive stunt and wrote: "Turning 14…. turning in the air…summers turn. Ya Henry."

His fans were amazed at just how similar the father-son duo are and commented: "Spitting image, chip off the ol block," and, "mini me! Happy birthday".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.