Sir David Jason reveals Christmas plans with long-lost daughter and grandson

David Jason is getting ready to mark Christmas with his wife and daughter, as well as his long-lost daughter, Abi, and her son, Charlie.

In an interview with the Mirror, the Only Fools and Horses star explained that he looked forward to hosting the pair over Christmas, planning to gift Charlie something to inspire his creativity.

"I hope that Charlie finds his passion and gives it everything he has as to eventually find a job which he loves doing – just something which brings in an honest day's pay and gives stability," he told the publication.

"I am also trying to get him interested in model making as I think it's great for youngsters (or any age) to be able to absorb themselves in something quiet and creative in this hectic world and doesn't involve a battery or a plug."

David also joked that he was likely to introduce his grandson to some of the series that the actor has been in over the years. "We haven't watched television together yet but maybe we can get the chance to watch Dangermouse or something similar," he said.

The actor also revealed that he and Abi marked her birthday with "Sunday lunch". David mused: "For whatever reason out of our control, our lives have only just come together and so it does feel poignant celebrating birthdays after so many years of not being able to share."

The 84-year-old fathered Abi with actress Jennifer Hill in 1970, however, neither were aware that David was the father, with Abi believing actor Geoffrey Davison to be her dad.

Abi and David even graced the stage together in 2008 unaware of their relationship. Following their chance encounter, Abi started to suspect that the actor could be her father due their similarly shaped noses and his history with her mother.

On their relationship, Abi said: "In discovering my father's identity, I am starting to piece together my own. Of course, I am tickled pink and incredibly proud but, frequently, completely overwhelmed with sorrow for the years we have lost."