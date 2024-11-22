Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Is Amanda Owen's home project with former husband Clive in jeopardy?
Is Amanda Owen's home project with former husband Clive in jeopardy?
amanda owen and clive

Is Amanda Owen's home project with former husband Clive in jeopardy?

The Yorkshire Shepherdess is currently creating her dream home with the help of Clive

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
2 minutes ago
Our Yorkshire Farm stars Amanda and Clive Owen may have split back in 2022, but they have joined forces for a mutual project, building their dream family home from a 300-year-old cottage. While the former couple's progress has been documented in their show, Our Farm Next Door, could the project be brought to a halt?

The Yorkshire Shepherdess took to social media to speak to her fans with a candid video where she was all wrapped up. She said: "It's a two hat kind of day, it's absolutely freezing." The wind was whipping over the hills as she recorded the clip, and she captioned it: "It's freezing cold on the farm but beautiful and so very peaceful." There is a chance that this adverse weather could have an impact on their renovation project though, as it has held it up before.

WATCH: Amanda Owen shared an update from the farm

Amanda and Clive are working hard to rebuild Anty John's cottage next door to their rental farm, Ravenseat, and they have struggled with the elements during the project – battling to add a roof, reinforce the structure, and add electricity.

Their position high on the Yorkshire hills also hinders the build because heavy machinery is unable to reach them so manual labour is often the chosen method, like when they added concrete to the floor with manpower and wheelbarrows!

Amanda and Clive announced their split in 2022© LORNA ROACH
Amanda and Clive Owen are restoring a property together

The renovation has caused the mother of nine to lose sleep, she admitted in one of her shows. When speaking about foundation concerns at the property with her builder Richard, the Yorkshire Shepherdess said: "The description I got was 'The house is stood on nothing. It's never been in as much of a precarious position ever in its whole existence'. That's why I couldn't sleep!"

Amanda Owen is also known as the Yorkshire Shepherdess© Bruce Adams/ANL/Shutterstock
Amanda Owen has been hands on in the project

"It's come a long way, but it has got a long way to go as well," said Amanda as the final episode of their series Our Farm Next Door drew to a close.

But the good news is it will be returning for more in 2025! Amanda's representatives confirmed the rumours on Facebook, writing: "Morning all! Yes, it's true! Our Farm Next Door will be back for a second series next year. So you'll be able to keep up to date with the progress being made at Anty John's, as well as the comings and goings on the farm. We don't have the TX dates for the next series yet, but as soon as those are confirmed, we'll post the details here.

Amanda and Reuben Owen
Amanda's son Reuben has been helping

"Thanks so much for your support for the Owen family this past five weeks and do please keep spreading the word about the show. You can now watch all five episodes on the Channel 4 Streamer. Jo x."

 

