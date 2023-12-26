John Travolta sparks reaction with sweet family portrait revealing Christmas plans with kids

John Travolta has whisked his kids off away from their tropical Florida home to much colder climes this Christmas.

The Travolta family is enjoying a winter wonderland this holiday season, hitting the slopes together at an undisclosed ski resort.

The beloved Grease actor, 69, is enjoying the mountainside getaway with his daughter Ella Bleu, 23, and son Benjamin, 13, who he shared with late wife Kelly Preston. The couple also shared son Jett, who passed away aged 16 in 2009.

WATCH: John Travolta and his children explore Japan

John took to Instagram over Christmas weekend and shared a heartwarming family photo with his daughter and son, in which the three appeared bundled up in puffer jackets posing at the bottom of a mountain with a chair lift behind them.

Ella and little brother Ben matched in white jackets and beanies, while their dad looked sleek in an all-black look with neon green accents.

"Merry Christmas to everyone, we love you!!" John wrote in his caption, and the comments section under the post was quickly flooded with fans gushing over the sweet family snap.

"Merry merry," wrote Sharon Stone, who starred with John in 2015's Life on the Line, as others followed suit with: "Merry Christmas to you and your beautiful family John!" and: "Oh John! Merry Christmas! What a fantastic photograph," as well as: "It's beautiful to see John Travolta showing his kids that a wonderful Christmas can hope anywhere they are as long as they are together. What a beautiful family."

MORE: John Travolta's near-death experience story with family is even more poignant – here's why

MORE: John Travolta shares peek inside jaw-dropping $10m home alongside newest family member

John's daughter also shared the photo to her own Instagram account, and wrote: "Wishing everyone a merry Christmas, from our family to yours."

© Instagram John and his kids live in Florida

The family Christmas vacation comes one month after they celebrated Ben's milestone 13th birthday.

As his son officially became a teenager, John also took to Instagram with a heartfelt tribute in honor of the occasion, posting a video montage of his son through the years.

© Getty The actor had three kids with his late wife Kelly

In his caption, he wrote: "I can't believe my baby boy is now a teenager. Ben turns 13 today. I love you my son!"

MORE: John Travolta's daughter Ella Bleu shares mesmerizing new look into family jet-setting adventure

© Instagram John's son Ben recently celebrated his 13th birthday

Ella also shared a tribute, posting a throwback photo of her little brother, and wrote: "Happy Birthday my sweetest Benjamin, it feels like yesterday you were this young and now you’re 13!! I love you!"

The Travolta family lives in a private community near Ocala, Florida, where John famously owns a home with a private airstrip attached to it.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.