Jason Sudeikis' son's almost waist-length blonde hair steals the show in rare photos

Jason Sudeikis enjoyed an evening courtside with his son Otis on Thursday – but it was the 10-year-old's long blonde hair that stole focus.

The Ted Lasso star, 49, brought Otis to the Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic game at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena for some sweet father-son bonding.

The duo appeared in great spirits as they posed for photos and Otis looked adorable matching his yellow hoodie to his almost waist-length locks as he munched on some popcorn.

At one point the excitement became too much for Otis and his dad as they were up on their feet during the nail-biting game, which saw Magic clinch the win by just one point.

Jason and Otis are no strangers to NBA games and have been spotted sitting courtside on several occasions.

Though it was basketball that Jason and Otis were enjoying, the Ted Lasso creator previously revealed that the hit Apple TV+ show was of great influence on the 10-year-old, who fell "in love" with soccer after watching his dad take on the titular character.

© Getty Images Otis' hair is almost waist-length

Speaking of the time he spent in England with his children – he also shares daughter Daisy, eight, with ex Olivia Wilde – he previously told Seth Meyers: "Oddly enough, Otis has fallen more in love with it since being back here. We got back in like November and we're out in L.A. right now."

He added: "He did this thing where he loves looking up their cards and videos, and he comes up with fun facts that he finds on YouTube."

© Getty Images Otis has gorgeous long blonde hair

Jason and Olivia were together from 2011 to 2020 and had a highly publicized break-up and subsequent legal drama over custody of their children.

In September last year, they finally came to an agreement over custody, with each of the stars taking care of Otis and Daisy on a "week-on, week-off basis."

In legal documents obtained by the Daily Mail, it was also revealed that Jason had agreed to pay a whopping $27,500 a month in child support ($330,000 a year), reportedly $10,300 for their son, and $17,200 for their daughter.

© Getty Images Jason and Otis were having a great time

Details of Jason and Olivia's financials were previously unveiled in the midst of their now-concluded legal battle, including his reported $10.5 million income for 2023, and her estimated income of $500,000.

Though finally settled – and the two have been spotted co-parenting together on several occasions – Jason and Olivia's custody battle was once very contentious.

© Getty Images Jason and Otis were on their feet with excitement

In 2022, the actress was in the middle of doing press for Don't Worry Darling when she was famously served legal papers, allegedly from her ex-fiancé, while on stage giving a presentation about her new movie to a crowd.

Then, in other court documents obtained by Daily Mail at the time, her attorney claimed that the legal battle was an attempt on Jason's behalf to "litigate" her "into debt".

© Getty Images Jason often brings Otis to NBA games

Following the docs' leak, a representative for the Booksmart director told E! News: "The sealed and private documents that were leaked today are the utmost breach of trust and never intended for public consumption."

They added: "Olivia only continues to be focused on co-parenting her children and moving past this difficult period swiftly and drama-free."