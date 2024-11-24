Kylie Jenner shares rare photo with son Aire - and wait 'til you see his hair

Kylie Jenner shared a rare photograph of her two-year-old son, Aire, showing fans his full head of beautiful curly hair.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 27, shared a candid selfie in an elevator on Saturday, wearing casual grey sweatpants and a figure-skimming crop top. Kylie layered with an oversized leather jacket, completing her off-duty ensemble with a pink and red crochet bucket hat.

"A mother," Kylie captioned her photo, while her mini-me Aire was seen standing at her feet.

© Instagram / @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner's son Aire could be seen in her elevator selfie

Despite being a member of what is arguably the world's most famous family, Kylie has chosen a life largely away from the cameras for her youngest child, Aire, and has decided to mostly hide his identity in any social media posts shared since he was born.

In Kylie's Instagram post shared on Saturday, The Kardashians star's son sported a full head of chocolate-brown curled locks, which he shares with his older sister, Stormi.

While Kylie has previously chosen to post several photographs of her six-year-old daughter on social media, in recent years, the mother-of-two has done a 180 with her views of sharing her children online.

This was evident when back in March, the Lip Kits founder spoke to The New York Times, where Stormi ran into the room on several occasions to see her mom during the interview.

The article stated: "Ms. Jenner later asked me not to quote her daughter. 'We can’t do that to her,' she said. 'She's innocent. She comes in here, and she doesn't know we're doing an interview and then she has these quotes out in the open and she's 6 years old. It's my responsibility to protect her.'"

© Frazer Harrison Kylie Jenner's private children with Travis Scott Kylie shares her two children, Stormi Webster and Aire Webster, with her ex-partner Travis Scott.



© Getty After taking several breaks during their four year on-and-off relationship, Kylie and Travis finally called time on their romance for good in 2022, shortly after the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister had welcomed her son.



© MEGA Despite their romantic relationship not working out, the former couple appear to be running their co-parenting routine like clockwork, with Stormi and Aire living between Kylie's home in California and Travis' home in Texas.

