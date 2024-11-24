Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kylie Jenner shares rare photo with son Aire - and wait 'til you see his hair
Subscribe
Kylie Jenner shares rare photo with son Aire - and wait 'til you see his hair
Kylie Jenner attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City© Theo Wargo/GA

Kylie Jenner shares rare photo with son Aire - and wait 'til you see his hair

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters shared a photograph with her youngest son

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Kylie Jenner shared a rare photograph of her two-year-old son, Aire, showing fans his full head of beautiful curly hair. 

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 27, shared a candid selfie in an elevator on Saturday, wearing casual grey sweatpants and a figure-skimming crop top. Kylie layered with an oversized leather jacket, completing her off-duty ensemble with a pink and red crochet bucket hat. 

"A mother," Kylie captioned her photo, while her mini-me Aire was seen standing at her feet. 

Kylie Jenner's son Aire could be seen in her elevator selfie© Instagram / @kyliejenner
Kylie Jenner's son Aire could be seen in her elevator selfie

Despite being a member of what is arguably the world's most famous family, Kylie has chosen a life largely away from the cameras for her youngest child, Aire, and has decided to mostly hide his identity in any social media posts shared since he was born. 

In Kylie's Instagram post shared on Saturday, The Kardashians star's son sported a full head of chocolate-brown curled locks, which he shares with his older sister, Stormi. 

While Kylie has previously chosen to post several photographs of her six-year-old daughter on social media, in recent years, the mother-of-two has done a 180 with her views of sharing her children online. 

This was evident when back in March, the Lip Kits founder spoke to The New York Times, where Stormi ran into the room on several occasions to see her mom during the interview. 

The article stated: "Ms. Jenner later asked me not to quote her daughter. 'We can’t do that to her,' she said. 'She's innocent. She comes in here, and she doesn't know we're doing an interview and then she has these quotes out in the open and she's 6 years old. It's my responsibility to protect her.'"

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)© Frazer Harrison

Kylie Jenner's private children with Travis Scott

Kylie shares her two children, Stormi Webster and Aire Webster, with her ex-partner Travis Scott.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the Travis Scott: "Look Mom I Can Fly" Los Angeles Premiere at The Barker Hanger on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California© Getty

After taking several breaks during their four year on-and-off relationship, Kylie and Travis finally called time on their romance for good in 2022, shortly after the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister had welcomed her son. 


© MEGA

Despite their romantic relationship not working out, the former couple appear to be running their co-parenting routine like clockwork, with Stormi and Aire living between Kylie's home in California and Travis' home in Texas.

Kylie Jenner posts a black and white image of her and her children Stormi and Aire© Instagram / @kyliejenner

Stormi attends school in California, and Kylie says her entire schedule is organized around her children. "If I'm away, if I'm in [New York] for example, they're with their father," Kylie told British Vogue.

On the "very rare" occasions Kylie and Travis are both traveling, Stormi and Aire join Khloe Kardashian at home with her kids True, six, and Tatum, two, and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, seven, who also spends much of her time with Khloe.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More