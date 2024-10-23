Kylie Jenner reveals strict parenting rule she and ex Travis Scott have for Stormi and Aire

Kylie Jenner loves nothing more than being a mom and is incredibly protective when it comes to her two young children, Stormi, six, and Aire, two, who she shares with ex Travis Scott.

Despite being incredibly well-known and part of one of America's most famous families, the Lip Kits founder is doing all she can to ensure her children have as normal lives as possible.

This includes not being on social media unless she or Travis agree to it, a parenting rule she opened up about in a new interview with Elle.

The beauty mogul told the publication: "When I do share my children, I want it to come from me or their father."

What's more, Kylie doesn't want her children having social media accounts any time soon. "It's no socials for as long as possible.

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi was last pictured in a family photo with her cousins and aunts

Stormi will come home and she'll know full TikTok dances. I'm like, 'Where did you learn this?'" The doting mom added that she doesn't want her kids getting their own accounts "until they move out of the house."

Stormi was last pictured in a family snapshot on Tuesday night, as she posed with her mom, cousins, aunts and grandmother Kris Jenner, for a special Wicked screening attended by some of the cast, including Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

© Christopher Polk/NBC Kylie and her ex Travis Scott are incredibly protective over their children Stormi and Aire

The seven-year-old also featured in a recent picture from Paris Fashion Week, which was posted on Kylie's Instagram feed.

The reality star had made her runway debut in a princess inspired gown at Disneyland Paris for Parisian brand Coperni's spring/summer '25 collection.

Kylie loves being a mom

Kylie shared a collection of polaroids of both herself and Stormi. There was a headshot of her six-year-old and another of her dressed in a white vest and jeans while posing directly at the camera.

Comments included: "Stormi is the next model in the family," and "Stormi! I can't wait to see her modeling."

© Instagram Kylie recently shared polaroid photos of Stormi during PFW

Kylie has been vocal in the past about wanting to keep her children out of the spotlight as much as possible. Khloe Kardashian recently shared a photo of her daughter True and her cousins during a dance rehearsal, but blurred out Stormi's face.

When asked by a fan why she had done that, she replied: "Because her mommy asked."

© Instagram Kylie with son Aire

In March, meanwhile, Kylie spoke to The New York Times, and during the interview, Stormi ran into the room on several occasions to see her mom. The article stated: "Ms. Jenner later asked me not to quote her daughter. 'We can’t do that to her,' she said.

'She's innocent. She comes in here, and she doesn't know we're doing an interview and then she has these quotes out in the open and she's 6 years old. It's my responsibility to protect her.'"