Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream transforms into Kylie Jenner with new hair

Rob Kardashian's seven-year-old daughter Dream is super close to her famous aunts, in particular Khloe Kardashian, who she spends a lot of time with.

However, in a photo shared by Rob to celebrate his mother Kris Jenner's 69th birthday, Dream looked just like her 27-year-old aunt, Kylie Jenner.

Kylie and Rob are half-siblings, with Kylie the daughter of Kris' second husband, Caitlyn Jenner, and the resemblance between Dream and Kylie is striking in the cute photo.

© Instagram Dream has blue braids in her hair

The photo sees Dream and Kris pose for a selfie with Dream's hair braided into blue-tinged braids flowing down to her torso.

We suspect Dream might have inherited her love of colored hair from Kylie Jenner, who was famed for experimenting with her hair – her teal hair was perhaps her most famous hair shade of all time, and one she frequently reminisces on.

While it looked gorgeous, her blue hair caused controversy in 2014 when she refused to dye it back to her natural color for Kim Kardashian's wedding to Kanye West.

© Getty

Kylie, who was 17 at the time, had promised to go back to dark hair and Kim expressed her dismay in Keeping up with the Kardashians, moaning: "I cannot stop staring at her blue hair. Why does she have to have blue hair at my wedding?

"She promised she would put extensions in to cover it, it's just not worth the battle, I'm just going to let it go. She has blue hair at my wedding," Kim famously said.

Luckily for Dream, there are no Kardashian weddings on the horizon, but we bet Kim had flashbacks to young Kylie when she saw the blue hue…

While we ponder which color Dream will go for next, read on to revisit Kylie's best colored hair moments of all time…

