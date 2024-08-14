Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi disagrees with famous mom when it comes to this family member

Kylie Jenner loves nothing more than being a mom and is embracing motherhood in every way.

The Lip Kits founder prefers to largely keep her young children, Stormi, six, and Aire, two, out of the spotlight in contrast to her famous siblings, but gave a great insight into their home life in her latest interview with Vogue magazine.

During the chat, "The Kardashians" star revealed that her daughter had a very different opinion to her when it came to naming her little brother, who had two different names before Kylie finally settled on Aire.

For a while, Aire was known as Wolf, and later Knight, with the latter being his older sister's preferred name choice.

Kylie recalled a conversation she had with her six-year-old, telling the publication that Stormi recently said to her: "'Do you remember when Aire's name was Knight?' And I'm like, 'No.' And she's like, 'That was so funny, Mom. I like Knight better.' And I'm like: 'You know what, we are not doing this again.'"

© Matt Winkelmeyer Kylie Jenner revealed what her and Stormi had different opinions about in her latest interview

The publication noted that after telling the story, Kylie "rolled her eyes contendly".

The star went on to say: "Stormi wasn't planned. It happened, but obviously I knew that I wanted to have her. I wanted children so bad."

Kylie is a doting mom

She added: "No matter what I’m going through or what I look like or what the internet writes about me that day, I come home and my kids just love me unconditionally. They're just obsessed with me and that's taught me to walk through life a little easier. I'm like, 'OK, well I have these little humans at home that need me and love me and think I'm the most perfect person in the world, so I don't really need validation from outside sources.'"

© Jacopo Raule Kylie always puts her children first

Kylie shares Stormi and Aire with ex Travis Scott, and the children split their time between their mom's home in LA and their dad's house in Texas.

Kylie dips in and out of choosing to post photos of her children online and recently her older sister Khloe Kardashian used an emoji to cover Stormi's face in a group photo of the cousins.

© Instagram Kylie with her son Aire

When asked why she had done this by a follower, Khloe replied: "Because her mommy asked."

In an interview in the New York Times earlier this year, meanwhile, the article stated: "Ms. Jenner later asked me not to quote her daughter. 'We can’t do that to her,' she said.

© Instagram / @kyliejenner Kylie Jenner and her children Stormi and Aire

"'She's innocent. She comes in here, and she doesn't know we're doing an interview and then she has these quotes out in the open and she's 6 years old. It's my responsibility to protect her.'"

However, the beauty mogul delighted fans recently after sharing some candid pictures of her children during her recent vacation in Italy, and most recently, some taken from her birthday celebrations in August.

