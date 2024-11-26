Beyoncé's mom gets called out by famous daughter after sharing family photo online

Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles was excited to share a photo of herself and her youngest daughter, Solange Knowles, on social media this week - but she didn't quite get the reaction she was hoping for!

The businesswoman uploaded a gorgeous image of the pair attending the Lacma Gala in Los Angeles at the beginning of November, and paid tribute to the singer in the caption.

However, Solange was quick to comment on the post, telling her mom that she should have used the high quality version of the image she had sent her!

The mom-of-one wrote: "Lol mama I sent u this High Quality and un cropped [crying face emoji]. Liiike." Tina was quick to respond, replying: "I didn't want to get in trouble," alongside a series of love heart emojis and crying with laughter face emojis.

Tina had written besides the photo of them together: "A couple weeks ago I had the pleasure of hanging out with my baby Solange. @solangeknowles at the Lacma Gala we had a ball. My friend just sent me this photo, both in @gucci. Song: By The Boardwalk 'Holding Hands With My Baby Is where I'll Be'."

It's clear that Tina has a close bond with both her daughters, along with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, who she considers bonus daughters.

The 70-year-old was recently awarded a Glamour Women of the Year at a star-studded ceremony in New York City, which was attended by Solange, Beyoncé and Kelly.

After the awards, Solange threw her mom a party at Waters Restaurant in Manhattan's Financial District, close to where the event took place. The restaurant hadn't opened its doors to the public at that point, meaning the group were able to enjoy a private dining experience.

Tina gave an insight into what kind of mom she was during her acceptance speech.

She told the crowd: "I've been so blessed in my life to do many things. I've had many careers, but I've always said that the best job that I've ever had is being a mother." She then went on to refer to Kelly and Michelle, who she was also a mother figure for growing up.

"I've had the privilege of raising and helping to raise four daughters... two that were born to me and two that were a gift to me from God."

Tina concluded: "You know, I was somewhat of a rebellious teen and a young adult, and I didn't always follow the rules, but the day that I became a mother, I decided that this was one thing that I wouldn't screw up."

Beyoncé watched on from the audience and could be seen wiping away tears while smiling at her mom. Tina and her ex-husband Matthew Knowles raised their children in Houston, Texas, and Matthew went on to manage Destiny's Child.

Houston still holds a special place in the family's heart, and Beyoncé and her family, including husband Jay-Z and their three children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir, will be spending Christmas there this year, as the singer is scheduled to perform in her hometown at the halftime show during the NFL Christmas Gameday.