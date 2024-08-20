Beyoncé's fans notice nod to rarely-seen son Sir as his differing personality from twin sister Rumi is revealed

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's three children are growing up to be bonafide superstars just like their parents. The couple share daughter Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir, both seven.

While Blue continues to flex her chops as a performer (and now an actress, thanks to Mufasa), and Rumi makes occasional public appearances with her family, it's Sir who prefers to remain out of the limelight.

In a new interview with E! News, doting grandmother Tina Knowles, 70, shared some insight into how the famous parents were raising their twins, and how their different personalities were emerging.

"Rumi is a natural little star, and Sir is more into books and electronics," she told the publication at the Remember My Name Ball. Of their various hobbies, she added: "We got them all, raising them up right."

She even hinted at the fact that Rumi could easily follow in her older sister Blue's footsteps and find a spot on the stage for herself, saying she will "not be denied" a chance to shine. "They're all artists. How could they not?"

Tina mentioned, however, that her grandchildren like to keep their skills under wraps, revealing that Blue made her "swear to secrecy" to not share her skills on the piano, but she couldn't resist.

© Instagram Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles pointed out how Sir and Rumi's personalities were developing

"She's self-taught and she sounds like a concert pianist," the gushing grandma added. "She paints, she draws, she does poetry. She's just an artistic soul. I'm really, really proud of her. I can't wait 'til the world gets to really hear."

Fans, however, are noticing a potential new tribute to Sir in Beyoncé's latest venture, with the singer, 42, announcing that she is starting a new line of whisky called SirDavis, a collaboration with Moët Hennessy.

© Getty Images Rumi most recently made an appearance at the Super Bowl with big sister Blue and dad Jay-Z

"DAVIS IN MY BONES," she captioned photos of herself brandishing the drink, a reference to lyrics from her song "Bodyguard." In a testimonial on the drink's website, she revealed that the name was inspired by her paternal great-grandfather Davis Hogue, who was a moonshiner in the American South during the Prohibition era.

The website further states that he "would stash his bottles in the empty knots of cedar trees on his farm for friends and kin to find and enjoy. [Beyoncé] quickly understood why her own love for whisky ran so deep. Her affinity for whisky was fated and SirDavis was born."

"I've always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky and wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling," she stated on SirDavis' website.

Some fans in the comments section of her announcement theorized that the name could be a partial tribute to Sir alongside Davis Hogue (including one comment that read: "Ma'am, we need the Sir Visuals"), while others just expressed excitement for her new venture.

© Instagram "I've always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky and wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling"

Some of the responses read: "So now I have to start drinking again. Got it," and: "You better have this at every tour stop to sip on during alligator tears idk," plus: "Look at the grandbaby of a moonshine man!"