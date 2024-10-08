Beyoncé is unable to do this everyday activity with Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir

Beyoncé is a megastar and commands the stage when she performs, and attracts crowds wherever she goes as a result of her global fame.

This has been the case for years, and so much so, that the mother-of-three crave normalcy, preferring to keep a lot of her personal life out of the spotlight.

Her mom, Tina Knowles, recently gave an incredible insight into her daughter's life, revealing that she is never able to simply go to the mall, and this is something that she misses doing with her firstborn.

Beyoncé shares rare family video with Jay-Z

During a chat with Glamour magazine, she said: "Solange just won't play the game. She'll just go shopping. But obviously that's not something that we can do with Beyoncé, and that's what I miss. I miss us going to the grocery store, going with my kids to eat at the cafeteria. You don't get to go to the mall anymore."

While Beyoncé is not able to do this with her mom, or children Blue Ivy, 12, and seven-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, without being seen, she is able to make incredible memories with them in other ways.

© Instagram Beyoncé is unable to do normal things like going to the mall with her family due to her level of fame

She recently gave a rare interview with GQ magazine, talking about her everyday life with her kids.

She told the publication: "Raising three kids isn't easy. The older they get, the more they become their own individuals with unique needs, hobbies, and social lives. My twins are God-sent. Parenting constantly teaches you about yourself. It takes a lot of prayer and patience. I love it. It's grounding and fulfilling"

© Photo: Instagram The star enjoys making memories with her kids out of the spotlight

The star also added that she tends to book tours around the school holidays to ensure that her children can come with her on the road, and that Blue, Rumi and Sir are constantly in dance rehearsals.

"My kids come with me everywhere I go. They come to my office after school, and they are in the studio with me. They are in dance rehearsals. It's natural that they would learn my choreography," she said.

© Instagram Beyoncé with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter

Beyoncé and Jay-Z live in a mega-mansion in Malibu, worth a staggering $200M. The property overlooks the Pacific Ocean and is thought to be where the family spend the most time.

They also have properties in the Hamptons and New York City, where Jay-Z was born and raised.

© @beyonce Beyoncé with her parents Tina and Matthew Knowles

Their home in the Hamptons is where they tend to go every summer, and are often joined by Beyoncé's mom too.

Tina spoke about the fun they have out there when talking to Glamour magazine. She said: "I’m headed straight on a plane when I leave here to go spend time with my grandchildren. I become a kid. I was in the Hamptons with them, and I mean, I swung on a swing every day and swam and had fun. It’s like being a kid again.

"And I’m not as stressed out about how they’re going to turn out. I don’t have that responsibility. So I can buy all the noisy toys that get on their parents’ nerves and do things that I didn’t get to do with my kids. It’s the best."