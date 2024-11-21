Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Beyoncé's family gather around following star's latest public announcement
Beyonce© Kevin Mazur

The award-winning singer is having a busy end to the year!

Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
4 minutes ago
Beyoncé is not showing sign of slowing down anytime soon, and while most people are wrapping up for the holidays, Queen Bey is only just getting started! 

As well as the upcoming world premiere for Mufasa: The Lion King, which she is expected to attend with her daughter, Blue Ivy, 12, Beyoncé is also preparing for another big spotlight moment on Christmas Day.

It was recently announced that she would be performing a halftime show during the NFL Christmas Gameday in her hometown of Houston, Texas. 

Following the news, her family members have taken to Instagram to share their pride for the singer. 

Her dad, Matthew Knowles, shared a picture of his famous daughter on his page, and wrote: "You continue to amaze me on a daily basis! I am proud of you Beyoncé! Spending Christmas day doing what you love most." 

Mom Tina Knowles, meanwhile, wrote: "Don't miss it!!!!! @netflix Christmas Day."

Beyoncé's Christmas Day plans will mean her family are not at home in LA for the day itself, although being in her hometown will no doubt be extra special for the star. 

She is married to Jay-Z, and the couple are doting parents to Blue Ivy, and seven-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir. While the couple are known by fans around the world, when it comes to their private life, they prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight. 

Talking to GQ, Beyoncé explained: "One thing I've worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn't turned into a brand. It's very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art. I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace." 

As the oldest, Blue has made several more high-profile appearances than her younger siblings, and last year she joined her mom on stage each night during her Renaissance World Tour. 

The pre-teen is now preparing for her film debut as the voice of Kiara in Mufasa: The Lion King, where she will be starring alongside her mom, who will be reprising her role as Nala in the hit film adaptation. 

Blue's acting skills have been highly praised by the film's director Barry Jenkin, who told ET: "There are some things she does in this film that are really emotional. She's a thespian." 

He also made it clear that Blue was picked for her own talents, and that it had nothing to do with her famous family. "It had nothing to do with mom and dad. She was the right young woman for the job," he said.

