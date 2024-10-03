Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles gets frank about protecting famous grandkids: 'It's enough already'

Tina Knowles is not one to hold back when it comes to protecting her famous family, having done so her entire life, and that extends also to the youngest in her brood.

The 70-year-old former hairstylist and designer is a mom to singers Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, plus her "bonus daughter" Kelly Rowland, and through them, is a grandmother-of-four (six if you include Kelly's two sons).

Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z are parents to daughter Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Sir and Rumi Carter, seven, while Solange shares son Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr., 19, with ex-husband Daniel Smith.

In a conversation with Glamour, joined by other famous moms-to-the-stars Mandy Teefey (mom to Selena Gomez), Donna Kelce (mom to Jason and Travis Kelce) and Maggie Baird (mom to Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell), she spoke candidly about the occasional trappings of fame.

When asked about the fascination social media has with their families and their respective children, Donna responded: "Oh, man. It's best just not to get involved and not to even go there."

Tina has established a regular presence on social media over the years, frequently uplifting her family members through stories about their lives and gushing tributes.

© Getty Images Tina is a doting grandmom to her daughters Beyoncé and Solange's kids

She added, though, that while she's a bit more guarded when it comes to the way people speak about her kids, she doesn't pull punches if someone crosses the boundary when it comes to her beloved grandchildren.

"I take it with a grain of salt most of the time," Tina replied. "It depends. You mess with my grandchildren, though, I'm coming. Because they're minors, and they didn't ask to be in this."

© Getty Images She spoke about defending her grandkids that are still minors and "didn't ask for this"

"I have gotten on and let people have a piece of my mind several times, but I take a lot and then there's certain things that I just have to draw the line on."

Tina was questioned whether there was something she wanted the world to know about her kids, and she said: "My children are good people first. They don't mess with anybody. They're not the ones making comments; they just mind their business and do their work."

"It's enough already. That's the hardest part about this whole thing because they're your children. You want to protect them. My kids are like, 'Ma, don't you answer those crazy things. Just ignore them.' And I can to a certain degree, but sometimes it just gets to be too much, and I have to say what I have to say, and then I'm done with it."

However, Tina couldn't help but take a moment to also gush about how being a grandparent was "the best" and revealed she was flying out right after the interview to join them. On a recent trip to the Hamptons, she shared that she spent all day swimming and swinging with them.

© Getty Images "I can buy all the noisy toys that get on their parents' nerves and do things that I didn't get to do with my kids."

"I'm not as stressed out about how they're going to turn out. I don't have that responsibility. So I can buy all the noisy toys that get on their parents' nerves and do things that I didn't get to do with my kids. It's the best."