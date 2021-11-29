Julia Roberts' family open the doors inside rarely-seen Malibu mansion during twins' birthday celebrations The Pretty Woman actress is a doting mom to three children

Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder are notoriously private but over the weekend they delighted fans with some rare family snapshots as they marked their twins' birthday.

The proud parents both took to their respective Instagram accounts, with Danny sharing a photo of Hazel and Phinnaeus enjoying breakfast inside the family's rarely-seen Malibu home.

The birthday duo were all smiles as they sat at a table in the open-plan living room, featuring many stylish features.

In the background, a space-saving sofa bench could be seen, along with a stylish cream rug and wooden coffee table.

There were gift bags in the background too, which looked to be birthday presents for the twins.

In the caption, Danny wrote: "These rabble rousers… 17 today. Thank you for helping me through fatherhood."

A glimpse inside Julia Roberts' family home in Malibu

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "It goes so quickly doesn't it!" while another wrote: "I can't believe they are 17 now, that's incredible!" A third added: "Please tell me this isn't so, how did time spin a tale that fast?!"

Julia also marked the twins' birthday on her own Instagram account, sharing a photo of her with them when they were just babies.

"17 of the sweetest years of life," the Pretty Woman star wrote alongside the image, along with 17 cake emojis.

Julia and Danny with their three children

The Hollywood star and cinematographer Danny are also the proud parents of 14-year-old son Henry. The couple work hard to give their children a private life out of the spotlight and have done an excellent job at doing so.

Julia previously recalled the moment her kids asked her about her job for the first time. "I don't think they will ever have a true sense of [my fame]" she told Harper's Bazaar in 2018.

The Hollywood couple are incredibly private

"I think I told you once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, 'You're famous?' And I said, 'I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I'm in or might know who I am.'"

They then went on to ask their mum: "Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?"

