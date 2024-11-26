Jamie Lynn Spears leaves fans in disbelief as she announces new chapter for 16-year-old daughter Maddie

Unbelievably, 16 years have passed, and Jamie Lynn Spears' eldest daughter is all grown up — and making some big decisions.

This week, the Zoey 101 alum left fans in disbelief as she revealed that her firstborn Maddie had already confirmed her plans for college.

The Sweet Magnolias star was only 17 and still part of the Zoey 101 cast when she welcomed Maddie in 2008 with ex Casey Aldridge. In 2014, she married Jamie Watson, and the two have since welcomed another daughter, Ivey, in 2018.

On Monday, Jamie took to Instagram and shared a round of photos of Maddie, announcing that she had confirmed she would be attending and playing sports at the University of Southern Mississippi, which is a little over an hour drive away from where the Spears family, including Britney Spears, are originally from.

"All in my feels, [because] my baby girl has committed to furthering her athletic & academic career at the University of Southern Miss!" she first wrote in her caption, before recalling: "I can remember it like it was just yesterday, as the whole world watched and judged as I made the choice to have my baby at 16 years old."

"Fast [forward] to today," she continued, and shared: "That same little baby girl is now 16 years old herself announcing that she will be going to play D1 ball for an amazing college."

Jamie went on: "I feel like I can't take much credit for anything, [because] I have witnessed this kid go through, face, & overcome some impossible things by her own strong will, convictions, determination, & the sheer grace of God."

"I did everything I could to better myself in order to be the mama she deserved, & to break those generational curses, so they weren't passed on to her or any future generations."

"I think her story is a true testament to trusting God's will & being able to achieve whatever you’re willing to work hard for, and I couldn't be more proud of her!" Jamie lastly gushed, concluding with: " Love you, Maddie," and: "GO EAGLES."

Among the photos that she shared was one of Maddie in the USM softball uniform, a throwback from a previous championship, and some of her posing with her parents on campus.

She also included a photo of a magazine cover from when she welcomed Maddie in June 2008, which quoted her saying: "Being a mom is the best feeling in the world!"

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and similarly gush over Maddie, with one writing: "Omg congrats to her!!!!" as others followed suit with: "Wow this is incredible," and: "What an exciting time for her and y'all!!! Congrats to Maddie!!!" as well as: "Sooooo excited for Maddie!!!!!"