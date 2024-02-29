Kanye West takes aim at Kim Kardashian as he issues demand over children

Kanye West has demanded that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian remove their children from a "fake school" in a social media post in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The former couple, who divorced in 2022 after splitting the previous year, share four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Using his new Instagram account, Kanye shared a message that read: "Kim take my kids out of Sierra Canyon now it's a fake school for celebrities that are used by 'the system'."

In the caption, the rapper penned: "At this point everybody knows what 'the system' is code word for. I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children.

"When the system drafts athletes they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate. My two oldest know they daddy is."

© Getty Images Kanye and Kim divorced in 2022

This isn't the first time Kanye has publicly spoken about his children's schooling. Back in 2022, the 46-year-old shared screengrabs of his text messages with Kim in which the pair discussed where their kids should go to school.

Kanye's latest post comes just weeks after he reunited with Kim for a family dinner at Nobu Malibu with their daughter North and her school friends.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: North West is just like her dad Kanye West as she shows off rapping skills

The group were pictured in the Daily Mail, with North and her friends showing their support for Kanye's musical endeavors by wearing matching Vultures shirts.

© Getty The couple share four children

Kim and Kanye were married for eight years from 2014 to 2022 before going on to welcome four children.

After their relationship ended, Kim went on to date Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson for nine months after meeting the comedian at the 2021 Met Gala ahead of her SNL hosting gig.

© Kim Kardashian on Instagram Kim with Chicago, Saint, Psalm and North West

In September 2023, the media personality was linked to Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Meanwhile, Kanye initially moved on with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, who he briefly dated at the beginning of 2022. He also enjoyed a romance with Brazillian model Juliana Nalú before eventually tying the knot with his current wife, Bianca Censori.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Kanye with his wife Bianca Censori

The couple wed in a private ceremony in Los Angeles last year.