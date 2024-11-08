Justin and Hailey Bieber's unconventional baby chair in unseen corner of $20m house

Justin and Hailey Bieber have been largely keeping themselves to themselves at their huge Beverly Hills mansion since welcoming their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August.

Apart from a Halloween photoshoot where they showed little Jack in his adorable costume, the married couple haven't shown much of their family on social media since they became parents.

However, Justin, who is thought to be working on new music, did share an unseen part of their $20 million home and, in the process, showed the unconventional way he keeps his son close by.

The multiple Grammy Award-winning singer, 30, has a recording studio at home and he shared a short video panning across the large music room filled with instruments and equipment on his Instagram.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted a baby chair sitting on top of a large desk in the center of the room. The chair appeared to be an electric rocker or bouncer-type apparatus where little Jack could perch safely and be watched over by his dad. The chair also featured a hanging mobile to keep the baby stimulated.

Although the newborn wasn't in the chair while Justin filmed, it's proof that the musician likes to multitask watching Jack and recording.

Fans took to the comments after spotting the cute detail, with one writing: "The baby chair in the music room [crying face emoji] still not over the fact that our little Justin is A DAD."

Another said: "Artist and dad," followed by a blue love-heart emoji.

For Halloween, Justin and his wife Hailey, 27, who he married in 2018, decided to dress up as characters from the hit Disney Channel movie, Kim Possible.

While Hailey was the leading star, Justin was her sidekick, Ron Stoppable. The new parents decided to dress Jack as the mole rat pet, Rufus, and put him in a fluffy pink all-in-one which had fans "obsessed".

As well as the cute costume photo, Hailey also posted another photo of her son's feet, this time dressed in a fluffy pair of socks and a skull-print romper suit courtesy of Nightmare Before Christmas.

Hailey and Justin's quiet baby bubble with Jack Blues Bieber

Though followers on social media have been delighted to see more of little Jack, the parents are clearly keen on concealing his face to keep his identity as shielded as they possibly can, despite being one of the most famous couples in showbiz.

What's more, neither Hailey nor Justin have spoken out publicly about their new chapter as first-time parents – further proof that the husband and wife are fiercely private about their life as a family of three.

The Rhode Beauty founder discussed their quest for privacy before she got pregnant in an interview with GQ last year.

Hailey was insistent about protecting their prospective children's privacy, especially given she grew up living a relatively normal life despite being the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin.

However, it's a view that has softened over time, particularly after dating and subsequently marrying a global superstar.

GQ reporter, Eileen Cartter, stated the model now concedes that the spotlight is "probably totally unavoidable." Hailey explained: "That was before I was married. Didn't know who I was going to be married to at the time, I'm sure."

The mother-of-one added: "Maybe I liked the idea at 18 of not raising kids around certain things, but my life is so different now than it was when I was 18."