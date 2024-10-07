Hailey and Justin Bieber's fans are desperate to see a glimpse of their baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, who they welcomed in August, but the new parents are choosing to lie low.

The couple, who legally wed in 2018 before tying the knot again in a lavish ceremony in South Carolina a year later, are no doubt thrilled to be first-time parents, however, we have only seen one photo of little Jack when the Grammy Award-winning singer, 30, shared a picture of his son's foot on Instagram announcing his arrival.

Therefore, it's safe to say that Justin and Hailey, 27, are opting to keep their family life away from the glare of the spotlight, despite being one of the most famous couples in pop culture.

It's something that the Rhode Beauty founder has discussed in the past. Before she got pregnant, Hailey opened up about the prospect of her and Justin welcoming kids – something they have always been vocal about wanting – in an interview with GQ last year.

Despite their high levels of fame, Hailey was insistent about protecting their prospective children's privacy, especially given she grew up living a relatively normal life despite being the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin. However, it was a view that had softened over time, particularly after dating and subsequently marrying Justin.

GQ reporter, Eileen Cartter, states in the piece, published in October 2023, that the model had been adamant she wanted to raise her family away from the public, but now concedes that the spotlight is "probably totally unavoidable."

Hailey explained: "That was before I was married. Didn't know who I was going to be married to at the time, I'm sure."

The mother-of-one added: "Maybe I liked the idea at 18 of not raising kids around certain things, but my life is so different now than it was when I was 18.

"It's so hard to say what I'm going to do or not do when there isn't even a child here yet. I don't even know what it feels like to be a parent other than a dog parent yet."

Hailey Bieber shared some recent snaps after giving birth View post on Instagram

Hailey and Justin's private life as new parents

Fast forward a year, and Hailey and Justin have seemingly stuck to their ideology of protecting baby Jack, but the new mom has recently shared the odd insight into their new chapter.

In her first Instagram 'Grid' post since giving birth, Hailey shared a series of snaps from the past few weeks as she wrote in the caption: "It's October and I'm someone's mom."

One photo showed a gorgeous necklace she has in tribute to her son. The diamond piece has the initials 'JBB' in tribute to her new baby.

Meanwhile, it seems the couple have been attempting to get some much-deserved rest and downtime from looking after their newborn.

The pair tried their hardest to go unnoticed while dining at a restaurant near their home in LA last week.

With Justin as the designated driver, the husband and wife hopped into his Tesla and were photographed arriving at the eatery and were also seen leaving together surrounded by their bodyguards.

Though we're yet to see mini-me Bieber, his maternal grandfather proudly insisted that he is "unbelievably cute." We can Belieb-it.