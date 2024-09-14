Justin and Hailey Bieber preparing 'cute' baby son Jack for big debut

It's been almost a month since Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues Bieber.

So far, fans of the couple have only been given a glimpse of the newborn's tiny feet – but according to Hailey's dad, Stephen Baldwin, that's about to change "soon".

The actor appeared at the People + Chain 50th anniversary party at The Chain House in Los Angeles on Friday, and while he didn't want to give too much away, he couldn't help but gush about his adorable grandson.

"Here comes Jack Blues Bieber. And yeah, he's just… I don't want to say too much. He's unbelievably cute," Stephen, 58, told People.

Hinting that baby Jack will make his public debut in the near future, Stephen added: The world will see him soon."

Justin shared the first glimpse of baby Jack on August 23, posting a sweet close-up shot of his foot being held by Hailey's immaculately manicured fingers, alongside the caption: "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER."

© Instagram Justin and Hailey have only shared this photo of baby Jack

The couple shared no other information, but their close friend, model and actress Adwoa Aboah, accidentally revealed Jack's birth date when she announced her baby girl's arrival.

Adwoa wrote: "Our stunner of a daughter was born at 11:22 p.m. on the 23rd of August by emergency cesarean. Our hearts have literally exploded into a million pieces. Shy Trinity Afua Wheatley :,) what the [expletive]."

© Instagram Justin and Hailey welcomed Jack on August 22

Fellow new mum Hailey was one of the first to comment on the beautiful news, writing: "Baby Shy!!!!" alongside a string of heart-eye emojis. Adwoa replied: "@haileybieber a day apart [broken heart emojis]," indicating that baby Jack's birthday is August 22.

Jack and Hailey opted for a surprisingly normal name for their son that carries sentimental meaning.

© Instagram The couple will reportedly reveal their son 'soon'

The couple named their newborn after the "Peaches" singer's father, Jeremey Bieber, whose middle name is Jack.

It also appears that Justin has stuck with family tradition by giving his son the initials 'JB', like himself, his dad, and two of his half-siblings on his father's side.

© Instagram Justin wants a huge family

Justin’s half-sister is Jazmyn Bieber, 16, while his half-brother is Jaxon Bieber, 14. They were born during Jeremy's relationship with his ex Erin Wagner.

Justin also has a younger half-sister, Bay, five, whom his dad shares with his wife Chelsey, and a stepsister, Ally, 17, Chelsey's daughter from a previous relationship.

© Instagram Justin named his son Jack after his dad, Jeremy Jack Bieber

Justin has always been vocal about his desire to have children. Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the singer confessed he was keen to have a big family.

"I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out. I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do. ... I think she wants to have a few," he said.

© Instagram Hailey revealed her pregnancy when she was six months along

Hailey announced her pregnancy in March when she was six months along, opting to share the news alongside beautiful vow renewal photos with Justin.

She told W magazine she was finding it hard to keep the news private, explaining: "I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn't feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life."