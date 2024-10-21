Jennifer Hudson's comments about dating and prioritizing son David's feelings

Jennifer Hudson has been dating Common for several years but first publicly announced their relationship earlier in 2024.

The couple are smitten with each other and while they prefer to keep a low profile, they have been seen out and about on a number of occasions, and even confirmed their relationship while Common was a guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

JHud had previously opened up about her love life in 2023 while talking to Real Simple, where she admitted it had taken a "long time" to date, as David has always been her priority.

She said: "It took a long time to date. Because obviously, my focus has been on my child. It's always about the energy of who you're bringing into your circle. I'm very funny and sensitive about those things."

While the EGOT winner has never spoken about Common's relationship with David, it's clear they are all very happy.

© The Jennifer Hudson Show Jennifer Hudson and her boyfriend Common

Common recently made another appearance on JHud's talk show, where he made it clear he would like to marry her in the future. He was asked to clarify the comments he had made on The Breakfast Club in July, where he said "if I'm going to get married, it's to her," when talking about Jennifer.

© Instagram Jennifer Hudson was careful about dating during her son David's childhood

After the 43-year-old asked Common what he meant by that, he responded: "You told me a quote that your mother said, 'A man knows what he wants.' I was saying my true feelings about, listen, Jennifer is the person.

"If I should be married, it will be to Jennifer Kate Hudson. You know what I'm saying? I was just being honest. Where do you stand on that?"

© Getty Images JHud and Common went public with their relationship at the start of 2024

JHud replied: "You know what? My mother was right. I think if she had met you, she would've said, 'I don't know about the rest of them but that Common is alright with me!'

"That's what she would say, and I would agree. I think [marriage] is a beautiful thing I think you are a deserving man and, you know, I support that idea."

© Instagram JHud is a doting mom to son David

As the audience got excited, JHud added: "I think it's a beautiful idea. I will say that! Now, hold on! In due time, you know, if it ever gets to that place. You know, we'll make that decision."

The award-winning singer later told Extra that they weren't planning on tying the knot any time soon.

She told the publication: "Slow down, now. We got a lot of things happening. "I love the idea, and I think he's a beautiful man, but we're gonna take our time. Neither one of us are in a rush. We're very happy as we are."