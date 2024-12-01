Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie delights with heart-melting snapshot of baby Billie

Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie delighted fans at the weekend when she shared a precious throwback snapshot of her baby daughter Billie.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 30-year-old marked three months since Billie's arrival into the world - a milestone which she described as "absolutely wild".

In honour of the occasion, she uploaded a picture of herself clutching an array of polaroid images, including one that showed Rosie cradling her newborn baby at the hospital.

A glimpse of Rosie's frosted Christmas tree could be seen in the background, adorned with a plethora of quirky ornaments.

© Instagram Rosie and Steve welcomed Billie back in August

In her caption, she gushed: "We have a three month old. I'd heard time goes by so quickly but it's absolutely wild. Being in the hospital feels like a lifetime ago but it also feels like we just got her home - and yes the tree is up."

Rosie's fans and friends quickly flooded the comments section with touching messages. Mum Lorraine agreed: "Time flies," while one follower penned: "Enjoy every second. It goes so quickly," and a second added: "A very happy first Christmas to baby Billie, Rosie, Steve and Ruby. Love the dachshund ornament on the tree."

© Shutterstock Rosie appeared on a segment of Lorraine with baby daughter Billie

Rosie and her fiancé Steve welcomed their bundle of joy into the world back in August. The couple shared news of their family expansion on social media, writing: "Baby Billie Kelly Smith-White is here, 29-08-2024. It feels like she's been here the whole time and we're not quite sure what the point of anything was before."

During an interview with HELLO!, Rosie told us: "I love being a mother. I knew it would be no sleep and would be hard, but when I look at her, I'm not bothered. She is just so cute."

TV presenter Lorraine has been relishing her role as a grandmother. "It's been fantastic, absolutely wonderful," she revealed.

© Instagram The mother-daughter duo share a close bond

"You have that unconditional love. [My husband] Steve [Smith] and I went to see Rosie in the hospital to meet Billie, and I felt I had known her my whole life. She's absolutely beautiful, just gorgeous."

Loved-up couple Rosie and Steve got engaged in the summer while on holiday. The pair told HELLO! that they're looking to tie the knot in 2026 "when Billie can walk and be a flower girl."

© Instagram Rosie with her fiancé Steve and their dog Ruby

She added: "I think maybe we could get married in Scotland or at least have a piper."