Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie melts hearts with precious new photo of baby Billie

Lorraine Kelly's daughter Rosie melted hearts at the weekend when she shared a precious new picture of her baby daughter, Billie.

Taking to her pet pooch's Instagram account on Saturday, the Celebrity Gogglebox star uploaded an adorable photo of her newborn lying on a plush baby mat complete with a baby mobile.

© Instagram Rosie shares Billie with her fiancé Steve

The tint tot looked adorable dressed in a white baby grow adorned with pink flowers. She was accompanied by Rosie's beloved pet dog Ruby who melted hearts as she enjoyed a zen moment atop a forest green velvet sofa.

In the background, Rosie's TV was lit up with an episode of her famous mother's ITV breakfast programme, Lorraine. Captioning the update, the mother-of-one quipped: "Used to be able to watch granny in peace."

© Instagram Rosie and Steve got engaged in the summer

Lorraine was among the first to comment, writing "Love this!" while a follower chimed in: "Too cute," and a third added: "Wait until the small human starts to eat biscuits and shares them with you!"

Rosie, 30, and her fiancé Steve welcomed Billie into the world back in August. They shared news of their family expansion on social media, writing: "Baby Billie Kelly Smith-White is here, 29-08-2024. It feels like she's been here the whole time and we're not quite sure what the point of anything was before."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Lorraine Kelly welcomes daughter Rosie and granddaughter Billie onto her show

During an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Rosie shared the sweet meaning behind Billie's full name: Billie Kelly Smith-White. Both parents liked the name Billie, Kelly is a tribute to Rosie's mum Lorraine, while Billie's surname is a combination of both Steve and Rosie's surnames.

Rosie said: "We wanted to do Smith-White because I'm the last Smith - my dad's siblings didn't have any children and neither did my mum's."

© Shutterstock The Celebrity Gogglebox star welcomed her first child in August this year

The pair don't appear to be in a rush to tie the knot, with Rosie revealing that she'd like her daughter to take on the role of flower girl on their big day.

"We would like to get married when Billie can walk and be a flower girl so maybe 2026," she recently told HELLO!

© Instagram Rosie is raising her adorable brood in London

"I think maybe we could get married in Scotland or at least have a piper."

Rosie and Steve got engaged earlier this summer while the duo were on holiday. They shared their news on Instagram alongside a trio of joyous images that showed Rosie rocking her dazzling engagement ring.

At the time, she told her followers: "There are too many lovely things going on and I'm not quite sure what to do with myself. Everyone always told me you'll know when it’s about to happen but I had absolutely no idea, but I have a lifetime to get you back."