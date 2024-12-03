Jennifer Lopez and child Emme's new head-turning photo highlight uncanny family resemblance

Jennifer Lopez and Emme kicked off December with a shopping spree and showed off their sweet bond at the same time.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker was photographed with her 16-year-old child in Los Angeles where perused the stalls at a flea market.

The pair were joined by Jennifer's longtime manager, Benny Medina, as they picked out goodies for the holiday season.

Emme showed off their own sense of style in baggy jeans, and an oversized T-shirt. Their black, short hair was tousled and Emme wore headphones around her neck.

Jennifer opted for chunky boots and wide-legged jeans and a shirt unbuttoned around the neckline.

© Backgrid Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme stepped out for a shopping trip

Despite their opposing outfits, the resemblance between Emme and their mom is becoming ever more apparent.

In the photos, their features are strikingly similar and Emme looks a lot like JLo in her teens.

Both Emme and their teen brother, Max, have inherited their dad, Marc Anthony's, dark hair too.

© Instagram Jennifer with twins Emme and Max

Max is the spitting image of his famous father proving the exes both have strong genes.

JLo and Marc split in 2014 after ten years of marriage but have remained friends and successfully co-parent their children.

Speaking of their breakup, Marc told Nightline. "I'll tell you that it wasn't something sensationalistic happening. It was a realization on both our parts. So, you know, it wasn't shocking. These things happen. It was a decision that we made jointly."

Jennifer in 1994 in the early years of her career

He's praised his ex for being an all round incredible person.

"She's the first one in the room and the last one to leave," Marc said in a 2021 Instyle interview. "The hardest worker I've ever met. When we were together, it was quite the opposite for me. That has changed since. I learned so much from her."

Jennifer is single again after her divorce from Ben Affleck and recently opened up about raising her children solo.

© Kevin Winter Jennifer shares her children with ex-husband Marc Anthony

"I've been a single mom at times in my life, and [I've asked,] 'Am I enough for them?'" Jennifer shared with Entertainment Tonight, while reflecting on the challenges of raising teenagers and balancing her demanding career.

But Jennifer recognizes her kids also have the love of their dad — even if he is the soft touch.

© Instagram Jennifer has a close bond with her children

"I think it's particularly hard on moms as they always kind of love dad," she told Kelly Ripa during an appearance on Live!.

"They are always kind of like dad's the best, and I'm just like, I was like that with my dad too and my mom told me and I'll say it to you right now on TV for everybody. I understand you so much more now!"