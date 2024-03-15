Jennifer Lopez's twins Emme and Max have the most adorable baby brother as Marc Anthony shares new family photo

Jennifer Lopez shares 16-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and the award-winning singer is notoriously private about his family life.

However, this week, Marc delighted fans after sharing a new family photo featuring his baby son Marc Anthony Jr. who was born in June.

The nine month old was pictured for the first time, with bright blue eyes and fair hair, looking adorable dressed in a knitted babygrow with a matching hat and boots.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Inside Jennifer Lopez's twins' birthday celebrations

"Felices 9 meses mi todo mami y papi te aman!!!!" Marc wrote alongside the image, which translates to: "Happy 9 months my everything. mommy and daddy love you!!!!"

Marc Anthony Jr. is not only doted on by his parents, but his six older siblings too, including Emme and Max.

Until their baby brother's arrival, the twins were the youngest on Marc's side of the family. He shares twins Emme and Max with ex-wife JLo, sons Cristian and Ryan with ex-wife Dayanara Torres, and Arianna and Chase, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado.

Marc previously opened up about balancing his busy work life with seeing his children. "I try to make the effort to see all my kids during breaks as much as possible. Thank god all my children know that their father doesn't have the 9 to 5 grind…

© Getty Marc Anthony with wife Nadia Ferreira

"They understand that my work takes me away from home for long periods of time," he told People en Español.

JLo, meanwhile, recently shared some new photos of her twins after taking them to Japan for their 16th birthday party. While Emme favors their mom, Max is Marc's double, and many comments observed as such after the photos were posted online.

© Photo: Getty Images Marc Anthony is a doting father

Emme and Max live primarily with their mom, who relocated from Miami to LA in 2021 after splitting up with Alex Rodriguez and rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck, who she has since married.

Jennifer has even used her own incredible love story as inspiration for her latest projects, and recently released a film, This is Me Now: A Love Story. While chatting to Hoda Kotb on the Today Show about this, she admitted that after taking her twins to go and see it, one of them cried. "One of them was crying, it was beautiful," she said.

© Instagram JLo with twins Emme and Max

JLo also revealed during the chat that her children were not a big fan of a certain wardrobe staple she wears regularly - the crop top. "My kids are like 'Mom! The crop top!'" she told Hoda, admitting that she doesn't let it stop her from wearing them.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.