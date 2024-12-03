'Single mom' Jennifer Lopez questions if she's 'enough' for her twins, Max and Emme

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to being in the spotlight, but behind her superstar persona, the actress and singer has faced personal struggles as a mother. In a candid new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jennifer opened up about the moments when she felt she wasn’t "enough" for her 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"I’ve been a single mom at times in my life, and [I’ve asked,] ‘Am I enough for them?’" Jennifer shared, reflecting on the challenges of raising teenagers while balancing her demanding career. Her honesty struck a chord, as she described moments of doubt familiar to any parent. But it was through her work on her latest film, Unstoppable, that she found a renewed sense of reassurance and strength.

The movie, based on the true story of NCAA wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with only one leg, helped Jennifer see herself—and her parenting—in a new light. "The truth is, all you need is really one good parent to love you," she said. Portraying Anthony’s mother, Judy Robles, gave Jennifer a deeper appreciation for the resilience of parents and the impact of unconditional love.

"You hear it in Anthony’s voice, and look what he’s been able to accomplish," she added. "That’s what the movie gave me: You are enough." For Jennifer, the project was as much a professional triumph as a personal awakening, offering her the opportunity to reflect on her own parenting journey.

At 55, Jennifer has long been celebrated for her tireless work ethic and undeniable star power, but she credits much of her success—and that of others—to having a solid support system.

"It says a lot about the character of someone, when people are good and loving and supportive of each other, what they can accomplish," she explained, emphasizing the importance of love and encouragement in overcoming challenges.

Judy Robles, the woman Jennifer portrays in Unstoppable, also spoke about the difficulties of parenting through adversity.

"Everything that we went through together, individually, I wouldn’t change it as hard as it was, as painful as it was, as many times as I cried and just wondered, why am I the one going through this again week after week, year after year," Judy shared. Her reflections mirror Jennifer’s own experiences, underscoring the universal nature of parental struggles.

Judy’s story is one of resilience and determination. Despite the countless obstacles, she and her son never gave up. "Going through that was worth it to get to where we are because instead of folding under the pressure and giving up, he and I continued to fight through it," she said. Anthony’s remarkable journey, which is documented in the William Goldenberg-directed biopic, is a testament to the power of perseverance and a parent’s unwavering belief in their child.

For Jennifer, Unstoppable is just the latest chapter in a career that continues to evolve. But her role as a mother remains her most cherished. This isn’t the first time she’s spoken about the joys and challenges of raising Max and Emme. In 2022, Jennifer opened up about blending her family with that of her then-new husband, Ben Affleck.

At the time, Jennifer described the process of uniting her children with Ben’s three kids—Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner—as a delicate but rewarding experience. "The family blending is going really well," she said in Vogue’s December cover story, acknowledging that teenagers bring "so many feelings" to the table.

The update came as Jennifer and Ben navigated their roles as co-parents and newlyweds. Their love story, rekindled nearly two decades after their first engagement ended, had captivated fans around the world. They tied the knot in July 2022, creating what seemed to be a picture-perfect modern family.

However, their marriage has since faced its share of challenges, with reports of their impending divorce making headlines. Ben recently spent Thanksgiving with Jennifer Garner and their children, a move that sparked speculation about the current state of his relationship with Jennifer Lopez. Despite the personal upheaval, Jennifer has remained focused on her career and her children.

In the interview, Jennifer reflected on how far she’s come, both personally and professionally. "When people are good and loving and supportive of each other, they can accomplish so much," she said.