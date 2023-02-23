J-Lo's child Emme's rare comments on famous dad Marc Anthony as teen prepares for new sibling The Latin singer is preparing for his seventh child with wife Nadia Ferreira

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's twins turned 15 on Wednesday - and this isn't the only milestone they are facing this year.

It was revealed earlier in the month that Marc was expecting his seventh child with new wife Nadia Ferreira, which will make Emme and Max first-time older siblings.

While Emme and Max are relatively private, back in September 2020, Emme opened up about their famous father and gave an insight into their relationship.

The aspiring singer had just performed at the Super Bowl alongside their famous mom months before, and sat down with Entertainment Tonight to talk about their debut book, Lord Help Me.

"He's very funny. He cares about all of us a lot , and he's just a good person," they said. Emme also had a lot of praise for their mom. "Well, my mom is just amazing," she said.

"She's such a powerful human being. It's insane. I don't even know how to explain it. There are so many adjectives that can describe her in so many good ways."

Marc Anthony is a doting father to six children - and is set to welcome baby number seven later this year

Marc and Nadia announced that they were expecting their first child together on Valentine's Day, in a heartfelt joint Instagram post last Tuesday.

They shared a shot of Nadia's baby bump, with her hand on Marc's hand as he placed it on her stomach. "Best Valentine's Gift Ever!!!", they captioned the post, along with: "Thank you God for this great blessing in our lives."

The news follows just two weeks after the couple's wedding, which was attended by A-listers including David and Victoria Beckham.

Jennifer Lopez shares her teenage twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony

The baby is Nadia, 23's, first child, and a sibling for Marc's six children. The 54-year-old shares Max and Emme with J-Lo, as well as Cristian Marcus, 22, and 19-year-old Ryan Adrian Muñiz with Dayanara Torres and 28-year-old Ariana and Chase, 27, with Debbie Rosado.

Max and Emme have a large blended family, as along with their siblings from their father's side, they also have several stepsiblings as a result of J-Lo's marriage to Ben Affleck.

Ben shares children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, ten, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

